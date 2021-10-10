Tommy Kirk helped define ’60s Hollywood | Culture & Leisure

LOS ANGELES Two mid-century pop culture figures passed away last month. Neither was a superstar by objective standards, but if you were young or even not that young at some time and place, you might have looked at them that way.

Tommy Kirk, who died Sept. 28 at 79, was a boy next door to Disney before Kurt Russell was a computer that wore tennis shoes or Justin Timberlake did whatever he did on anywhere. what an iteration of the Mickey Mouse Club he was in.

Kirk was sharp, mid-50s to early 60s, but he was more Ricky than David Nelson, if that makes sense to you. That is, his characters were often unconventional for the time, in a way that is still acceptable for a Disney movie.

If you were a kid he looked cool, but the kind of cool kid you could imagine yourself becoming. And despite Disney’s image, there was room for complexity in its moral universe; Kirk never seemed simple or sweet.

His Disney films include Swiss Family Robinson, The Shaggy Dog, The Absent-Minded Professor and its sequel, Son of Flubber, The Misadventures of Merlin Jones and its sequel, The Monkeys Uncle, Babes in Toyland, Bon Voyage! and a pair of films initially conceived for television, shot abroad and with Annette Funicello: Escapade in Florence and The Horse-masters. He was Joe, the youngest and most scheming of the Hardy Boys, in a few Mickey Mouse Club soap operas.

Pleasantly good-looking, he could play both lead and character roles, although his lead roles generally had a bit of character actor, and his supporting roles tended to make a bigger impression than the heads of attach. As toy maker Ed Wynns’ assistant inventor in Babes, His Kirk, not star Tommy Sands, you want to watch. (Kirk often played characters with a penchant for invention, including in Swiss Family Robinson.) His strong suit was comedy, to which he had a light and lively touch, but he was also the dramatic linchpin of Old Yeller, a Western drama about a good dog whose mere passing thought will make me cry before I finish typing this sentence.

Later, like Funicello, he switched to surf comedies Pajama Party, Its a Bikini World before moving on to mocking sci-fi and horror films including Village of the Giants and Its Alive! His acting career was effectively over in the mid-1970s.

It was not a question of talent. Kirk was gay, and in 1964, when threatened to release it to the public, Disney fired him although they brought him back for The Monkey Uncle after Merlin Jones was a box office success. . He had problems for a while with drug addiction; one could reasonably assume that the drugs were somehow the result of the dismissal. But, at least in the interviews, Kirk hardly ever blames it. When he talks about the direction of his career or conflicts with his co-stars, he always seems keen to see the long term, to take a close look at how things were with him when they happened. He was named Disney Legend in 2006 and would appear at fan conventions.

Like many good actors who disappear long before they leave the world, it might be too easy to play the game what if? and to feel, for them as for ours, a feeling of disappointment; you don’t really want to project disappointment onto another person’s life. But there is more to living than being in the movies. We just hope he was finally happy, and luckily I didn’t see anything to suggest he wasn’t.

Sam Riddle, who died on September 27 at the age of 83, was a Los Angeles disc jockey and host, in the mid-1960s, of the 9th Street West newscast and the weekly Hollywood a Go Go at the prime time.

The two shows took place simultaneously. Hollywood a Go Go recorded 58 episodes, plus a special Aloha a Go Go shoot in Hawaii, from late 1964 to early 1966. Much of it is available online. 9th Street West came out live and appears to have vanished into the ether entirely, although as I searched the internet I found that The Doors and the Supremes both made appearances.

The set has been designed to suggest the intimacy of a nightclub. With the dawn of the 60s swing evolving into something more psychedelic, there was a suit and tie rule for men. We can’t help but notice the total whiteness of the dancing audience, but the bookings, like the charts, were more diverse: alongside the Byrds, Rolling Stones, Lovin Spoonful, Turtles and Sonny & Cher, there are had appearances by black artists. including James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Bo Diddley, Tina Turner, Chuck Berry, Fontella Bass, Marvin Gaye, the Four Tops, the Olympics, Wilson Pickett and many more. The show was syndicated worldwide and banned in Ireland.

Riddle was sleek, cleanly handsome but not conservative in a way, like a junior executive with a hipper cut to his jackets. He presumably would have played the boyfriend in a ’60s sitcom.

Disc jockeys meant a lot back then. If you were young enough back then and barely knew about the adult world, they seemed to know something mysterious and important.

It might be the last voice you heard before you fell asleep, the radio hidden under your pillow. But Riddle was more than a voice, it was a familiar face, he was on TV. And then he wasn’t. (Like Kirk, he became invisible.) But he left a mark on his decade, and his city, and the people who were there, listening, watching.