Entertainment
Tommy Kirk helped define ’60s Hollywood | Culture & Leisure
LOS ANGELES Two mid-century pop culture figures passed away last month. Neither was a superstar by objective standards, but if you were young or even not that young at some time and place, you might have looked at them that way.
Tommy Kirk, who died Sept. 28 at 79, was a boy next door to Disney before Kurt Russell was a computer that wore tennis shoes or Justin Timberlake did whatever he did on anywhere. what an iteration of the Mickey Mouse Club he was in.
Kirk was sharp, mid-50s to early 60s, but he was more Ricky than David Nelson, if that makes sense to you. That is, his characters were often unconventional for the time, in a way that is still acceptable for a Disney movie.
If you were a kid he looked cool, but the kind of cool kid you could imagine yourself becoming. And despite Disney’s image, there was room for complexity in its moral universe; Kirk never seemed simple or sweet.
His Disney films include Swiss Family Robinson, The Shaggy Dog, The Absent-Minded Professor and its sequel, Son of Flubber, The Misadventures of Merlin Jones and its sequel, The Monkeys Uncle, Babes in Toyland, Bon Voyage! and a pair of films initially conceived for television, shot abroad and with Annette Funicello: Escapade in Florence and The Horse-masters. He was Joe, the youngest and most scheming of the Hardy Boys, in a few Mickey Mouse Club soap operas.
Pleasantly good-looking, he could play both lead and character roles, although his lead roles generally had a bit of character actor, and his supporting roles tended to make a bigger impression than the heads of attach. As toy maker Ed Wynns’ assistant inventor in Babes, His Kirk, not star Tommy Sands, you want to watch. (Kirk often played characters with a penchant for invention, including in Swiss Family Robinson.) His strong suit was comedy, to which he had a light and lively touch, but he was also the dramatic linchpin of Old Yeller, a Western drama about a good dog whose mere passing thought will make me cry before I finish typing this sentence.
Later, like Funicello, he switched to surf comedies Pajama Party, Its a Bikini World before moving on to mocking sci-fi and horror films including Village of the Giants and Its Alive! His acting career was effectively over in the mid-1970s.
It was not a question of talent. Kirk was gay, and in 1964, when threatened to release it to the public, Disney fired him although they brought him back for The Monkey Uncle after Merlin Jones was a box office success. . He had problems for a while with drug addiction; one could reasonably assume that the drugs were somehow the result of the dismissal. But, at least in the interviews, Kirk hardly ever blames it. When he talks about the direction of his career or conflicts with his co-stars, he always seems keen to see the long term, to take a close look at how things were with him when they happened. He was named Disney Legend in 2006 and would appear at fan conventions.
Like many good actors who disappear long before they leave the world, it might be too easy to play the game what if? and to feel, for them as for ours, a feeling of disappointment; you don’t really want to project disappointment onto another person’s life. But there is more to living than being in the movies. We just hope he was finally happy, and luckily I didn’t see anything to suggest he wasn’t.
Sam Riddle, who died on September 27 at the age of 83, was a Los Angeles disc jockey and host, in the mid-1960s, of the 9th Street West newscast and the weekly Hollywood a Go Go at the prime time.
The two shows took place simultaneously. Hollywood a Go Go recorded 58 episodes, plus a special Aloha a Go Go shoot in Hawaii, from late 1964 to early 1966. Much of it is available online. 9th Street West came out live and appears to have vanished into the ether entirely, although as I searched the internet I found that The Doors and the Supremes both made appearances.
The set has been designed to suggest the intimacy of a nightclub. With the dawn of the 60s swing evolving into something more psychedelic, there was a suit and tie rule for men. We can’t help but notice the total whiteness of the dancing audience, but the bookings, like the charts, were more diverse: alongside the Byrds, Rolling Stones, Lovin Spoonful, Turtles and Sonny & Cher, there are had appearances by black artists. including James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Bo Diddley, Tina Turner, Chuck Berry, Fontella Bass, Marvin Gaye, the Four Tops, the Olympics, Wilson Pickett and many more. The show was syndicated worldwide and banned in Ireland.
Riddle was sleek, cleanly handsome but not conservative in a way, like a junior executive with a hipper cut to his jackets. He presumably would have played the boyfriend in a ’60s sitcom.
Disc jockeys meant a lot back then. If you were young enough back then and barely knew about the adult world, they seemed to know something mysterious and important.
It might be the last voice you heard before you fell asleep, the radio hidden under your pillow. But Riddle was more than a voice, it was a familiar face, he was on TV. And then he wasn’t. (Like Kirk, he became invisible.) But he left a mark on his decade, and his city, and the people who were there, listening, watching.
Sources
2/ https://www.timesnews.net/living/arts-entertainment/tommy-kirk-helped-define-60s-hollywood/article_96c92048-2605-11ec-af76-777c5bb4751c.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]