Best Actress Movies in Bollywood and Tollywood

Rakul Preet Singh has firmly established himself in the film industry. The actress continues to perform various roles with charisma. She has several notable performances and blockbuster movies in her Kitten. Rakul has proven her acting skills in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. The actress has a tight schedule as she has a number of projects in the works. She recently finished filming Production 41 in London. In the film, she will share the screen with Akshay Kumar. Rakul will also be alongside John Abraham in the upcoming action thriller Attack. This isn’t the end, she bagged another big project in the form of MayDay, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. As Rakul is a year older, let’s take a look at some of his outstanding performances in Bollywood and Tollywood: Aiyaary After a gap of four years since his debut, Rakul returned to Bollywood to charm his fans with the movie Aiyaary, alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee and Pooja Chopra. The police drama was based on an actual incident around two strong-minded army officers with opposing views but fair in their own way. The film performed reasonably well at the box office, and the actress managed to win the hearts of Hindi moviegoers. From De Pyar From The film starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul in the lead roles. The story of his comedy-drama revolves around a 50-year-old single father (Ajay) who falls in love with a 26-year-old woman (Rakul). It was a hilarious movie that is sure to leave you broke. Fans loved the script and the chemistry between the cast. Besides the catchy songs, Rakuls’ dance moves stunned viewers. Dhruva Rakul had huge blockbuster hits in Tollywood. Dhruva, helmed by Surender Reddy, is one of them. The film starred Ram Charan and Rakul in the lead roles. Dhruva tells the story of an IPS agent who gets fixated on an organized crime ring. The film is rated 7.9 on IMDb. Spyder It was another hit action movie for Rakul and she was cast alongside Mahesh Babu. Spyder tells the story of an intelligence officer who develops revolutionary phone software. The breathtaking action sequences of the film were loved by all. Venkatadri Express 2013 romantic drama directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Venkatadri Express starred Rakul and Sudeep Kishan. It was a mega-hit because fans and critics approved of it. The film has a premise that is both fun and exciting and from comedy to action to emotions and drama, it was able to execute every entertaining aspect perfectly. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

