Fancy some fall fun? Here are some family options





By Kyrsten Eller, WVUA 23 Digital Journalist Halloween is approaching, which means it’s rush hour for hay walks and pumpkin patch fields. Here are a handful of family-friendly events in West Alabama that everyone can enjoy this month: Tuscaloosa farmyard – The barnyard has a petting zoo and pumpkin patch on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the fall season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s the perfect fall event for family fun!

The large square of pumpkins – Located about half an hour from Birmingham city center, the Great Pumpkin Patch is the perfect day trip to do with your family. There are a variety of swings, hay rides, and even a petting zoo! The patch is open daily this month and access is free. The activities are chargeable.

T-Town Witch Tower – This fourth annual 1.6 km bike or walk will take place on October 17 at 5 p.m. There will be entertainment, activities for the kids, prizes and rewards for the best costume, so be sure to dress accordingly.

Barktoberfest – Barktoberfest is back and better than ever this year starting October 17th. Her fundraising goal is to honor the foster and adoption services for dogs all around. The event located in Helena has thousands of attendees each year and is perfect for all ages. With food and drink vendors, dogs, and kid-approved activities, this is the perfect event to check out!

Technology or treat – It's the perfect event for all kids who love science, math and want to learn! On October 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., families can bring their children to tables to collect candy, while having the opportunity to learn the basics of science and math.

Hoover Hayride and Family Night Out – This free event on October 29 features fun cart rides around Veterans Park. This is the perfect opportunity to relax and bring your kids, as there will be lots of sweets and gifts!

