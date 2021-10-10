“Silsila”, “Umrao Jaan” and other iconic films of the Bollywood actor





As Rekha turns 67 today, we take a look at some of her best performances in Bollywood. Rekha made her debut as a child actress in the Telugu films You are guttu (1958) and Rangula Ratnam (1959). Her acting career began in 1969 with the movie Kannada Operation Jackpot Nalli CID 999. Anjana Safar, her first Hindi film, was released that same year. Sawan bhadon was his first Hindi film (1970). Raampur Ka Lakshman (1972), Kahani Kismat Ki (1973), and Pran Jaye By Vachan Na Jaye were his next films (1974). The critical acclaim she received for her roles as a victim of sexual assault in Ghar and a courtesan in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978) marked the start of its most successful period. She won her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her performance in Khubsoorat (1980). Rekha celebrates its 67 years; Happy birthday Rekha! From ‘Silsila ‘ To ‘Umrao Jaan‘- his most emblematic roles In addition, Rekha has also appeared in the movies Kalyug (nineteen eighty one), Umrao I’m staying (nineteen eighty one), Vijeta (1982), Utsav (1984), and Ijaazat (1985). His outstanding performance in Umrao Jaan as a famous classic courtesan earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress. Khoon Bhari Maang, which starred Rekha as a woman avenging her husband’s attempted murder, was one of the first in a new trend of female-centric revenge films and earned her a second prize of the best actress. She played a Kama Sutra instructor in Kama Sutra: A Love Story (1996) and a housewife working alongside as a sex worker Aastha: In the spring prison (1997), both of which have received critical acclaim as well as public scrutiny. She eventually took a long hiatus to star in movies. Here are some of his most iconic roles: Silsila It was Rekha’s last performance with Amitabh Bachchan. At Yash Chopra Silsila, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan played a married couple, while Rekha played the other woman. Silsila was launched at a time when Amitabh Bachchan was already one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Ghar Ghar, directed by Manik Chatterjee, was hailed as one of his best performances, and it centered on the hardships and tribulations of a married couple whose lives are turned upside down after a sad tragedy. Rekha’s transformation from a carefree woman to a wife struggling with the aftermath of sexual assault is described as Aarti Chandra. Muqaddar Ka Sikandar At Prakash Mehra Muqaddar Ka Sikander, Rekha was entertaining as nautch lady Zohra Bai, who selflessly loves Sikander (Amitabh Bachchan). When that movie’s diva said “Salaam-e-Ishq,” audiences never forgot the iconic moment. Umrao Jaan Muzaffar Ali’s historical play Umrao JaaHe presented Rekha as a poetic courtesan and centered on her eventful character, who was immortalized by this elegance. The actress has been flawless throughout this piece of art, from her expressions to her beautiful dance skills. For this film, she even won a National Award. Utsav Rekha gave another memorable performance, mesmerizing the crowd with her sensuality and daring. Rekha played the role of Vasantasena, a courtesan in Girish Karnad’s sensual drama based on the play Mrichakatika. Khoon Bhari Maang In the cult blockbuster of Rakesh Roshan Khoon Bhari MaangThe actress let everyone shoot for her to win the film as a simple wealthy widow who turns into a femme fatale to get revenge on her second husband after cheating on her and leaving her for dead. (IMAGE: PTI)

