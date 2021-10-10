Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who are over 40 and still single, check out

“class =” lazy img-responsive “data-src =” https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/sushmita-sen-divya-dutta-to-salman-khan-7- hottest-bollywood-celebs-above-the-40s-and-still-unmarried-920×518.jpg “width =” 920 “height =” 518 “alt =” Sushmita Sen, Divya Dutta to Salman Khan: 7 most famous celebrities hot Bollywood girls over 40 and still single “/>

Several Bollywood stars are over 40 and still single. Here we have shared a list of stars who are still unmarried, and 40 above, as shown in Bollywood Life.

1. Salman Khan

He is 55 years old and still single. It is reported that he has not yet found the right person to marry.

2. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is 45 years old and single. The actress is currently in a relationship with Rohman Shawl.

3. Taboo

The actress is still not married and she is 50 years old. They say she doesn’t understand the concept of marriage.

4. Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda is 45 years old and still single. It is said that he has not yet reached the point where he can think of getting married.

5. Akshaye Khanna

The actor does not want to get married and he is currently 46 years old. He said he was afraid of the responsibilities that come with it.

6. Uday Chopra

Uday Chopra is 48 years old and still single. However, the actor has been in several relationships.

7. Rahul Khanna

Rahul Khanna is currently 49 years old and still single.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Spoiler Alert 15 Ka Vaar Weekend: Singer Yohani & Salman Khan Sing Manike Mage Hithe Song