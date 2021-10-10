Aryan Khan drugs case: 8 Bollywood movies that decipher the dark side of drug addiction

The recent drug controversy surrounding Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has, once again, brought to light the gloomy and sad reality which seems to have developed a stronghold and a bad influence, especially on today’s youth.

Drug abuse or substance abuse refers to the use of certain illegal substances with the aim of creating so-called pleasant effects on the brain. Research shows that more than 190 million people around the world use and abuse drugs, with numbers showing an alarming increase, especially among young adults under the age of 30.

Bollywood has also shown a good deal of its presence when it comes to portraying this practice. Whether real or real life, Bollywood has never shied away from portraying not only Drug abuse but also the life of all those who are linked to those who are directly or indirectly linked to it.

Take, for example, the recent Aryan Khan drug case. Not only is this a concern when it comes to youth culture, but it is a wake-up call to where we are headed.

This being a sensitive subject, a plethora of films have been produced over the years which give us an insider account of drug abuse and the resulting storylines.

So here is a list of the best Bollywood movies that we have compiled for you that describe this dark side of drug abuse, of humanity at the mercy of its own flaws:

Hare Rama Hare Krishna

This 1971 film starring Zeenat Aman, Dev Anand, Mumtaz, Satyajit chronicles the hardships faced by a brother trying to get his sister out of the clutches of drugs, alcoholism and get her back from a group of hippies. Not only was the plot moving and powerfully presented, the performances were outstanding in it, as was the music. The ultimate sister Brother Anthem Phoolon Ka as well as the hippie cult track Dum Maaro Dum are unmatched even today after centuries.

Jaanbaaz

A 1986 action drama, produced and directed by Feroz Khan and inspired by the 1946 King Vidor Movie Duel in the Sun, this one was hugely popular due to its exposure to drug addiction as well as the sizzling chemistry between Anil Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. The song Har kisiko nahin milta was a major hit at the time.

Jalwa

A1987 Pankaj Parashar hit, this one certainly goes a long way in exploring drug abuse and shedding light on the factors that result from it. An action adventure, this one had superb performances from Naseeruddin shah, Pankaj Kapoor, Johny Lever and Archana Puran Singh too. Without forgetting the iconic piece Yeh hai Jalwa by Remo which is still unbeatable today for its torrid race, ufff !!

Goumrah

This 1993 crime drama directed by Mahesh Bhatt, one of Sridevis’ best performances of all time, not only had a powerful plot, but also a hard-hitting execution. Extremely intimidating at times, this one was a biting criminal action keeping one riveted on what must transpire next. Superb performances also by Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt. Although, to be fair, Sridevi was the real hero of the film through and through.

Fashion

The 2008 drama, perhaps one of the most accurate descriptions of the ruthless fashion and entertainment industry, this Madhur Bhandarkar film also brought feminism to the fore as well as drug addiction and its effects on the generation and the complete result without gorm in which one enters. with this kind of harmful practice. Amazing work from Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra as well as the entire cast and crew. Not to mention those bouncy and spellbinding ramp acts created exclusively to give you goosebumps !!

Dev D

A 2009 romantic black comedy, by Anurag Kashyap is actually his take on Sharatchandra Chattopadhyaya’s classic Devdas, this one describes how the protagonist turns to drugs for comfort and solace, not to mention the incredible visual style in which the film is represented, as well as the innovative soundtrack as well as the narration. I mean guys, who can forget Emotional Atyachaar for god’s sake?

Utta Punjab

Based on drug abuse by the young population of Punjab, this dark comedy was produced by Telly Queen Ekta Kapoor starring Shobha Kapoor, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh. Highly acclaimed by critics, this one was billed as a wake up call with a strong anti-drug message. With a sort of rollerball climax, this heartbreaking work portrays the grim situation in states like Punjab where drug addiction is rampant.

Sanju

A 2018 biopic about the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt, this film by Rajkumar Hirani is one that shows Sanjay’s date with drugs, from the depths to the peak of his addiction as well as the story of his overcoming the habit. demonic. With an astonishing portrayal of Ranbir Kapoor as well as a stellar performance by Paresh Rawal as well as Manisha Koirala, this one is sure to linger in your mind for a very long time.

