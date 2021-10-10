Hollywood con artist: actor who took Tinseltown on a Ponzi scheme | Scams

IIt’s the story of a Hollywood crook that reads like a wacky movie script. But this real-life story left Tinseltown wondering how an unknown peripheral gamer could have scammed millions of out-of-town investors in hopes of profiting from the boom in streaming platforms like Netflix and HBO.

Last week, Zachary Horwitz, a B-movie actor with a taste for the high life, pleaded guilty to a single count of securities fraud, carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. But behind the dry legal jargon of his plea, something more, but not necessarily new, was learned about the thirst for content and profit in the sustainable world capital of the film industry.

Horwitz, who worked under the stage name Zach Avery, had claimed to be in business and find and fire Spanish-language movies and TV series to Netflix and HBO. But according to the FBI, he actually ran a five-year, multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme that defrauded wealthy private investors of at least $ 227 million.

Like many before him, including the notoriously Wall Street fraudster Bernie Madoff, the ploy was based in part on the criminality of the perpetrators and in part on the greed of its investors. Like Madoff, Horwitz promised unlikely returns on investment loans.

But there was something else: Hollywood’s ineffable allure.

It’s a centuries-old story, of course, with institutions and individuals hoping to cash in on the movie industry and find out, as it always has been, that Hollywood is a small town industry that even in the era of globalization and multibillion dollars. streaming services in dollars, works on who you know.

Originally from Indiana, Horwitz received a degree in psychology from the University of Chicago and came to Los Angeles. In a cover story for Swagger in 2019, the actor said he moved with nothing more than his dog, a few suitcases, a big dream and the support of Mallory Hagedorn, a hairdresser, whom he later married.

Horwitz hired an actor trainer and went to the hearing circuit. The pieces were scarce. But he did meet a potential producer, Julio Hallivis, and they started a company, 1inMM Productions (One in a Million) that planned to fund low-budget horror and sci-fi films with plum roles for Zach. Avery.

He has starred in a number of streaming films, including Hell is Where the Home Is, Last moment of clarity (2020), The white crow (2018), Intruder and The devil below, and Agriculture (2018) with Kate Beckinsale and directed by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Farming, directed by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, left, and starring Kate Beckinsale, right, also featured acting credit for Zach Avery, aka Zachary Horwitz. Photograph: Erik Pendzich / Rex / Shutterstock

But some jarring aspects of Howitz’s acting life didn’t come to fruition, including a lavish $ 6 million house in Westside with a screening room, gym, and 1,000-bottle wine cellar. He traveled by private jet, enjoyed expensive cars and a luxury watch subscription, high-flying weekends in Vegas. In court documents, former friends said he often bought seats on the field at Lakers games and had tried to tip a waitress in the past $ 5,000.

Every Hollywood con artist has a character, says LA investigative reporter Allison Hope Weiner. This is the place where you can become what you want to be. Horwitz understood the importance of the image. He looked the part, people could believe him flying, doing well, and that’s how it works.

The program began in October 2014, when investment firms began to enter into a series of six- and 12-month promissory notes with 1inMM Capital. Each note was supposed to provide money to 1inMM Capital to acquire the rights to a specific film.

In one case, the Chicago group loaned $ 1.4 million to buy the rights to an Italian film, Lucias Grace, and resell it to Netflix for distribution in Chile, Argentina, Brazil and a few dozen other countries. Investors were promised a refund of $ 2 million a year later.

To prevent his investors from suspecting anything out of the ordinary, Horwitz provided bogus licensing deals, as well as bogus distribution deals with Netflix and HBO, all of which contained forged or fictitious signatures.

But the ploy began to crumble in 2019 when Horwitz was unable to meet investor refund requests and it became clear that his claim of strong relationships with streaming platforms was a lie.

During the lull period, the period when payments stop, but the fraudster is able to save time in this case, this was done by very sophisticated means, says Brian Michael, an attorney for King & Spalding depicting three of the Chicago Horwitzes. friends, who alerted the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Horwitz engaged a well-respected national institution that focused on serving clients in the entertainment industry, had a large global law firm representing 1inMM, fabricated a comprehensive suite of seemingly authentic documents and communications between 1inMM , HBO and Netflix and had already paid off millions of loans on time, adds Michael.

A federal grand jury indicted Horwitz in May on five counts of securities fraud, six counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft. As part of his plea deal last week, he admitted defrauding more than 250 Chicago trio investors, as well as their parents, grandparents, siblings and in-laws.

Zachary Horwitz, aka Zach Avery. Photograph: WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy

Horwitz was stopped at dawn on April 6, when FBI agents raided the house. His wife, Mallory, quickly filed for divorce, telling the court that her husband had cheated on and manipulated me and everyone around him, and that he is not the person I thought he was.

According to an SEC complaint, in order to delay the repayment of investors, mainly Chicago investors of $ 490 million, Avery fabricated email communications with HBO representatives as well as fake collection accounts allegedly showing funds. available from HBO and Netflix for distribution.

A lot of money is lacking here, US magistrate Jean P Rosenbluth said during Howitz’s indictment. Brian Michael says he understands the investigation is ongoing.

Perhaps the most interesting question is not how Horwitz pulled off the scam, but the broader circumstances of the film and television industry. It might not have worked at all if it had been logged into the company consistently.

But streaming platforms are spending billions on content in a battle for subscription growth and for every White Lotus or The Squid Game there are thousands of shows, in all languages ​​and for all audiences, that don’t. never arrive on Netflix or HBO. facing page and exist to keep people on the platform.

According to estimates, Spending by streamers for the production and licensing of new entertainment content (excluding sports) increased 16.4% in 2020 to reach $ 220.2 billion. The Walt Disney Company alone spent $ 28.6 billion, and overall spending on streaming content is expected to exceed a quarter of a trillion this year.

By deceiving his victims, Horwitz took advantage of fictitious documents and communications as well as the fact that these are sophisticated platforms with a good reputation and known deep pockets in the market to acquire content in such a way. aggressive, explains Michael.

According to Hope Weiner, the scam was as much about people falling for the traps of Horwitz’s lifestyle as it was about the mystique of the fast-growing streaming platforms and how few people understand how this business works.

It’s like the dotcom boom. There is incredible competition between these services, everyone wants to come in, and there is a lot of talk about how much money is being made. Maybe the global nature of the business has made it easier for people to lie, but people forget that it’s a small town too, Weiner said.

Several years ago, investor-playboy Jho Low entered town with millions linked to Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund scandal. He funded The Wolf of Wall Street, a three-hour epic about bad behavior, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. He flew the actor and his friends for a double New Year’s Eve in California, then Australia, bought art, and made a big foothold in the city.

But the latest scandal has little criminal panache and Jho Low’s red carpet. Horwitz was dealing with people who weren’t informed, Hope Weiner says. Someone from LA would ask who this guy is, what did he produce, who does he know. OK, so he’s an actor. What else?

But being Hollywood, there’s always someone looking to capitalize on infamy.

Orson Oblowitz, the director of Trespassers, a 2018 horror film set in Malibu in which the actor twisted on the deck of a swimming pool with a large dagger stuck in his stomach, told the LA Times he was not moved by Horwitz’s game but hoped the scandal might give his film cult status.

It’s breathtaking, Oblowitz told the newspaper. This guy doesn’t seem like a criminal mastermind to me. I am amazed.