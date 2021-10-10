INTERESTING! Is this Bollywood actress Hardik Pandyas CELEBRITY CRUSH?

MUMBAI: One of the most popular cricketers, Hardik Pandya never fails to woo his fans and followers with his skills as a cricketer.

The versatile is also a fashionista and his style game is always there. His social media handle gives insight into his various stylish avatars.

While he enjoys a large number of fans and many girls have a crush on him, do you know who Hardik’s celebrity crush was? Well, according to reports, this is none other than Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Yes, you read that right. During an interview, the celebrity crush on cricketers was revealed.

Hardik Pandya is now married to Bollywood diva Natasa Stancovic. The two set major relationship goals for each other. The Bollywood cricketer and actress surprised their fans on January 1, 2020 by announcing their engagement. After getting engaged on a dreamy yacht in film style, they became husband and wife during quarantine from the COVID pandemic and welcomed their son, Agastya, on July 30, 2020. Since then, the celebrity couple have been together. ‘Is set major relationship goals by sharing glimpses of their life. The family is often seen spending quality time while indulging in fun and outdoor activities. Hardik Pandya recently took to his social media page and uploaded a super cute video featuring him with his baby boy Agastya. The video shows various glimpses of the father-son duo.

