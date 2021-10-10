Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and many more are often known for their demeanor and restraining gestures in public. But just like us, they also have bad days, and on days like these stars often unwittingly show their hard sides to audiences.

Speaking of which, here we are with the list of stars who were caught in a fight during a robbery as shown in Bollywood Life.

1. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif once yelled at a flight attendant, as she woke her up from her sleep, to fasten her seat belt.

2. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh also got into a fight with a flight attendant over bringing vegetarian food instead of non-vegetarian.

3. Aishwarya Rai

The actress happens to be quite demanding on a flight and always asks the hostesses to bring all the dishes available, and she eats the one that looks appetizing.

4. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra had an argument with a passenger, who accused her of putting lives in danger as she continued to talk on the phone, as the flight was about to take off.

