See, the song of the evergreen Bollywood diva

One of the charismatic actresses with timeless and mysterious charm, Reka is known for her amazing performance and beauty. Promoted as one of Bollywood’s timeless evergreen divas, Reka continues to maintain her mysterious charm. Her elegance, calm and expression were much appreciated and appreciated for her films (through acting, dancing or the songs she performed).

On October 10, as a beautiful one-year-old actress, we will deliver six unforgettable songs from her film.

Dekha Ek Khwaab

This is an unprecedented masterpiece, beautifully rendered by legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar and lip-synced by Lekar and Amitabh Bachchan. Silsila’s romantic numbers are always at the top of the list of memorable Rekha songs.

Yekahan gay ham

The lyrics of Javed Akhtar, the cheerful voice of Lata Mangeshkar and the amazing screen compatibility of Rekha and Amitabh gave this classic song a magical quality. It was from the movie Sirsila.

Dill Cheese Ca (Dancer)

Reka’s beautiful expression and nimble dance performance in this song from the movie “Dancer” once again established her as an excellent actress. This song, sung by Asya Ji with such finesse, was composed by Kayam and left an indelible mark on the mind of the listener.

To Aankhon Ki Masti

Another gem of Leker’s movie “Dancer” is this song by Asha Ji, a wonderful song that has been very popular through the generations.

Aj kal peacock zameen by

It was a beautiful romantic song written by Garzer about Leker and Vinod Mehra. Leker’s breathtaking beauty and expressive face turned this simple song into a timeless charm.

https://youtu.be/MqCzyGLxQeQ

Katra katra

This is the evergreen song from the movie Ija Azat, portrayed in Lekar and Nazirite Shah. This song, sung by Asha Bhosle, has a timeless charm. This Gulzar movie contained music composed by everyone except RDBurman. The song easily reaches the top of the playlist thanks to its amazing melody and lyrics. https://youtu.be/PZzK3CVzLKo

