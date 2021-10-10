6 Bollywood Celebrities Who Successfully Defended Their Home Despite Their Fraud

Home life is bitter and sweet. Sometimes it is not as beautiful as expected, many trials and tribulations have to be faced together. To the naked eye, everything is beautiful but the fact behind the beauty, no one knows. Just like the Bollywood celebrities that we are going to list here. Because of love, they always decide to forgive themselves even if they have been cheated or cheated.

Many Bollywood celebrities are very successful in the entertainment industry unfortunately this does not happen in their family life let alone involving third parties. Want to know who this celebrity we’re talking about? Let’s see!

1. Twinkle Khanna

The actor’s wife, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna got married in 2011 after the two were involved in a joint film project “International Khiladi” (1999). Apparently their marriage was hit by a big storm as well.

The 46-year-old artist is apparently aware of her husband’s cheating, which is having a love affair behind his back with the artist, Raveena Tandon. However, Twinkle Khanna didn’t give up at all. She believed in her husband and she finally managed to get her husband’s heart back. The couple were also blessed with 2 glowing eyes and their household still remains happy to this day.

2. Kajol

Kajol’s house was also hit by a storm with the presence of a third person. In 2010, there were cheating rumors that had been committed by her husband, Ajay Devgan and the star who teamed up with her in the movie titled “One Upon A Time In Mumbai”, Kangana Ranaut. The news completely shocked the global Bollywood industry.

However, due to her strong love for her husband, Kajol reportedly forgave Ajay and decided to take care of their household. Now, they live happily ever after with their beloved family.

3. Poonam Sinha

Poonam Sinha and Shatrughan’s marriage age has been linked for 40 years. But their relationship was also hit by a storm when her husband reportedly had an affair with Reena Roy.

The mother of 3 is still working and looking after her household. Thanks to his patience and confidence, Shatrugan finally got back to his knees and their family recovered and stayed happy.

4. Balinese yogeeta

Yogeeta Bali was a Bollywood actress from the 1970s to the 1980s. In 1976 he married Kishore Kumar but they finally divorced after 2 years together in 1978.

Then she remarried to Mithun Chakraborty in 1979. In this second marriage, the film actress ‘Aakhri Badla’ (1989), had to let her household be touched by various nasty rumors about her husband.

The biggest allegation was when her husband played three sticks with the female artist, Sridevi. Although the bad news spread widely, he never gave up and never said to go our separate ways. The blessings of her patience paid off when her husband returned to her and their marriage bond still stands to this day.

5. Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan was also cheated on by her own husband, Amitabh Bachchan, who allegedly had a relationship with artist Rekha in 1984.

The beautiful-eyed artist’s mother-in-law, Aishwarya Rai, nevertheless forgave her husband and managed to win back the heart of the now 77-year-old.

Although their marriage age has reached 47, the couple look so romantic no matter where they are. Defeat a couple younger than them.

6. Saira Banu

Married at the age of 22, Saira Banu was proposed by Dilip Kumar in 1967. Unfortunately, their marriage did not last long as Dilip preferred to be with his dark lover, Asma. Eventually, they decided to divorce.

Seemingly seeking revenge, Dilip is ultimately betrayed by Asma until they end their romance.

Apparently, even though she was badly hurt, Saira remained happy and wholeheartedly accepted the second proposal from her ex-husband, Dilip. Now united by the bond of marriage, they live happily. At 53 years of marriage, the two have always faithfully accompanied each other.

This is on the list of 6 Bollywood Celebs who have managed to defend their homes despite being surrounded by various tests and challenges.

