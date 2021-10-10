We are always in awe of Genelia’s style and her smile never fails to steal hearts. Her posts are super fun and we love the content she uploads with her husband Riteish Deshmukh and sons Rahyl and Riaan.

Genelia Deshmukh donned a gorgeous black glitter saree! She was stunned in a figure-hugging saree with a plunging sequined, chunky strappy blouse.

Genelia looked like an absolutely classic icon with the saree perfectly draped to fit her figure. Her makeup was soft and pink with her hair in a neat bun to the side. She added a shimmering nude eyeshadow with a neutral lip. Her accessories have been reduced to the bare minimum with a Kundan choker to complete the sari look!

Genelia, whose last major Bollywood release was Tere Naal Amour Ho Gaya in 2012, recently told The Hindustan Times that she was looking to make a comeback. When I decided to settle down I was very clear that I wanted to spend time with Riteish and wanted to have my kids and be there when they needed me. I think now my children are somewhat settled in their space. So I try to restart. There are so many opportunities right now. I’m really excited to see the type of content being created, she said. The actress added that if she makes a comeback after a long time, it should be worth it, it should be something that she will appreciate with all her heart. And she has no perception that she won’t be playing a mom or playing her age onscreen.

