Entertainment
Neha Dhupia broke down, hugged Angad Bedi before giving birth. Watch | Bollywood
Neha Dhupia gave birth to a baby boy earlier this month. Husband Angad Bedi was by her side the entire time and shared several glimpses of the hospital. One Instagram Reel shows Neha breaking down in tears before entering the operating room for delivery.
Angad shared the reel with the caption, “Nervousness before going in the #ot @nehadhupia you brave girl #ikonkar #reels.” He shows Neha in a hospital gown, with IVs and the bracelet with her details on it. She suddenly bursts into tears but soon begins to walk towards the operating room. She then turns to kiss Angad before walking away.
+
Many of her friends and fans bonded with her and showed their support. Harshdeep Kaur, who recently gave birth to her son, commented: “More power for her Waheguru Meher Kare. Saba Ali Khan wrote: “It’s a tough one God bless.” One fan commented: “Section C is major surgery… the women are so brave.” Another wrote, “It’s never easy in occupational therapy. She’s brave and so is the whole mother. No matter how you give birth, it takes a lot to get over this pain and have a baby.”
Angad and Neha recently shared a glimpse of their son. In the video shared by Angad, he says: Let me show them his feet, and point the camera at the baby’s feet and call them Nikke nikke je paer (such tiny feet).
Angad also shared some photos from the hospital and wrote for Neha, I’m your baby daddy !! thank you for everything Mrs. Bedi !!! You complete me @nehadhupia.
+
Also Read: Angad Bedi Shares First Video Preview Of Newborn Son With Neha Dhupia, Shows His Nikke Nikke Paer
Neha and Angad are already parents to a two-year-old daughter, Mehr. The birth of their son has coincided with the launch of the trailer for Neha’s upcoming film, Sanak, which stars Vidut Jammwal as the lead.
