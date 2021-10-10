Happy birthday Rekha: watch songs from the evergreen Bollywood diva





One of the charismatic actresses with indelible charm and mystical appeal, Rekha is known for her shimmering acting and beauty. Known as one of the evergreen trees, timeless day NOT. Bollywood, Rekha retains this esoteric charm. His grace, his chivalry and his expressions have made his films (through his acting, his dancing or the songs filmed about him) appreciated and appreciated. While the beautiful actress is one year old, on October 10, we offer you 6 unforgettable songs from her films: Dekha Ek Khwaab It’s an all-time masterpiece beautifully rendered by legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, and lip-synced by Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan. Silsila’s romantic number is always high on the list of memorable Rekha songs. Ye kahan un gaye hum The lyrics of Javed Akhtar, the melodious voice of Lata Mangeshkar mixed with the scintillating on-screen chemistry of Rekha and Amitabh give a magical quality to this classic song. It was the series of the film. Dil Cheez Kya (Umrao Jaan) Rekha’s cute expressions and nimble dance performance in this song from the movie Umrao Jaan once again established her as a great actress. Composed by Khayyam, this song with such skill from Asha ji left an indelible impression on the minds of the listeners. To Aankhon Ki Masti It is a song from Rekha’s movie, Ek Aur Geet by Umrao Jaan and Ratna Asha Ji’s song which is very popular among all generations. Aj kal peacock zameen by It was a lovely romantic illustrated song about Rekha and Vinod Mehra that was written by Gulzar. The breathtaking beauty and touching face of Rekha made this simple song a timeless appeal. https://youtu.be/MqCzyGLxQeQ To contact Katra This is the evergreen song from the movie Izaat, pictured on Rekha and Naseeruddin Shah. Sung by Asha Bhosle, this song has a timeless appeal. The music for this Gulzar film was composed by none other than RDB Burman, and the song easily tops our playlists due to its incredible melody and lyrics. https://youtu.be/PZzK3CVzLko read everything latest news, latest news And Coronavirus news Here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter And Cable.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://eng.bharattimes.co.in/happy-birthday-rekha-watch-the-songs-of-the-evergreen-diva-of-bollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos