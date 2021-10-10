From drugs to pornography, Shatrughan Sinha opens up on the silence of Bollywood | Latest India News

With a string of controversies surrounding the film industry, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who featured in the latest edition of The Interview with Hindustan Times Kumkum Chadha, explained why heavyweights choose to remain silent instead of taking position. Excerpts

On the one hand, there is fury over what Javed Akhtar has said about Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Taliban and on the other, there is complete silence on the Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty affair. . Why these double standards?

People belonging to the film industry are wise, kind and simple people. I am not their spokesperson. If they want to talk, fine. If they don’t want to talk, that’s fine. Why do we expect them to speak out on all subjects? Sometimes this happens because they are very close to the people involved. They find it a little embarrassing. Sometimes they don’t want to comment because they think it might lead to unwanted controversy. So if they want to speak up, they come forward and those who don’t want to come forward, you can’t say that they are doing double standards, or that they are afraid. Whatever ?

It is important because it is a big picture. There is pornography, there is drugs, there was the casting syndrome, etc. So somewhere it feels like Bollywood is a dirty place. The pure people there, like you and some others, are silent when this mischief continues. So, I think that’s probably the problem. If there are insults or if there are these wrongdoing, why don’t some of them condemn these black sheep who defile the whole industry?

Why are they just waiting for people from the film industry? Does this only happen in the film industry? Doesn’t this happen in corporate or political corridors? It happens everywhere. But since the film industry seems to be the favorite workhorse, beat it as much as you want because it is weak. They are businessmen in the true sense of the word, they are afraid, whatever government is in place, they do not want to oppose it. As far as I’m concerned, I only speak when spoken to. It’s not that I start talking about every issue as there are few people in politics who talk about every issue.

Will the government deal with the repercussions if someone from Bollywood says something? In such cases, our people have to pay the price. There were demonstrations outside their homes. So they say don’t do it

When you talk about casting or drugs, you judge any industry by a majority. Did you hear anything like this on the late Dilp Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Dev Anand or me? There are some incidents and these are all accusations, nothing has been proven yet. So, it’s important to understand. Among many good things, there is only one flaw in the film industry. He is not united; it does not have its own platform. There should be an attitude of gratitude, but sometimes selfish attitudes can be seen here.

This is exactly my point. Egocentric and I would use the word selfish and alive for themselves and that indicates that when something happens they don’t come out.

First of all, there is no proper association so it becomes a difficult task to coordinate with everyone. Second, there is no platform where we can speak. Many do not have the courage to argue, so they remain silent or hesitate or feel embarrassed if something happens. They try to distance themselves. There is a need for unity and understanding. If we all come together, it will be great.

You also say the same thing and justify what I say. A sad commentary on the film industry and the kind of people that the world or at least the young people admire then should not be setting an example rather than a bad example?

It is very unfortunate. I cannot close this deal as you would like me to close. But I hope, wish and pray that my point of view will be understood by all. Justifying in the sense that I say it is very unfortunate but I also said that it is not only in the film industry, what about the sports industry. If it is on their own, then they will come forward and speak. But it is not fair to expect everyone.

Fair enough, but seasoned actors like you, the people of Mount Amitabh Bachchan admire you for taking the lead because you’ve been representing the industry for decades. They want you to take the lead and say so far and no further. So we get the impression that they are all as big as thieves, which is also damaging to the industry.

It is possible to a certain extent. You don’t expect those who are seen with the government or who are afraid of the government. But people saw that I called a spade a spade, but you can’t expect that from our friends. We see them with the government, their so-called lobbying is elsewhere. So that’s too much to expect from them. So in such a situation, we don’t blame them. It is better to keep quiet than to make a problem of it.

What do they have to fear? They are successful and depend on the government for nothing. So to say that the actors are afraid is really not something you would expect of them.

You answered my question. They are afraid because they are successful. Saying nothing at all is better than saying something controversial. Sometimes silence also shows acts of caution.

Amitabh Bachchan is always a silent spectator of the bad things that are happening.

Well, I won’t say much about it. A public figure must know how to behave in public.

To be a silent spectator?

You focus on his behavior, his public conduct.

If you don’t cross the line then these things will obviously be called into question.

I am here to cross the line. He’s a friend, I do it on behalf of everyone.

Why have you been silent about so many wrongs in the film industry? Your career has been flawless and maybe you are not afraid of the government too so maybe it has been easy for you. So, whether it’s the drugs, the Raj Kundra porn affair, or the casting syndrome, why haven’t you taken the lead? You said there was no platform. So why haven’t you taken the lead by being fearless, being in politics and being a veteran? And take people like Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and others to tell young stars that so far and no further? Or condemn this article which tainted the entire industry?

The direction of the talks changes when we say so far and no further. A lot of people haven’t talked about Raj Kundra. There are several obvious reasons. My family and I love Shilpa Shetty very much or for that matter Shilpa Shetty’s mother. I don’t know Raj Kundra ji very well. I just know he’s Shilpa Shetty’s husband, that doesn’t mean I consider him good or bad. The case is in court. Before we could talk anything, the case was already in court. So, it is not fair to say something now.

I had raised my voice against the underworld. I said it was wrong. There is nothing clear about the drug business now. The images of Dev Anand, Amitabh Bachchan, Jitendra or me are not tainted. I’m talking about the majority.

There is a well-known actor who said, “Maal chahiye. People admire his films. So what kind of example does this set?

If this is true, then such things should not be happening at all. This is absolutely wrong.

The actors of the new generation are undoing all your struggles.

We can suggest advice to newcomers. We must punish those who are experts in this field so that they are dissuasive for others.

What did seniors like you do on the pitch? Don’t you think the majority have let the people down? If a famous actor uses drugs, then the younger generation of today who watch these movies say if they can do it why can’t we? So your responsibility is much greater.

I don’t agree with you on this point. You have to see if these issues are genuine or something to distract attention.

There are enough videotapes where you see these people coming out of parties on drugs

I said it was wrong. I used to drink but quit drinking years ago. Jitendra, Amitabh Bachchan used to drink / smoke, they quit years ago.

Younger generations have started using drugs now

These are all new habits of youth. They will understand sooner. I’m sure they will see other people and understand.

Between Mr. Amitabh Bachchan being a silent spectator and Mr. Javed Akhtar shooting him in the face, what is your advice to each of them?

Both are very dear to me. I love them a lot. There will be a conflict of interest. Me and the company respect them a lot. So they can better answer this question and I’m sure they are able to handle the situation.

Do you or would you ever consider going back to your parents’ party, BJP?

I do not have such a proposal and I have not given such a proposal to anyone. I moved forward. I have no interest or intention. People say that politics is an art of possibilities. You cannot say what will happen tomorrow, but today I can surely say that I have no intention or that I am interested.

If a BJP proposal came up, would you consider it?

This question is hypothetical. If they send in a proposal and they feel they’ve done something wrong, which shouldn’t have happened, then I can consider.

At one point you praised the government and said: Huge efforts to fight the pandemic. Are you serious Mr. Sinha? People were dying every minute, there was no oxygen and you were saying huge efforts?

I totally agree with you on the second part of your question. Yes, I said that because I also got carried away at that point but the reality turned out to be something else. I think India could have made a name for itself in such a situation but unfortunately we were humbled in this regard.

Your wife Poonam ji is richer than you and you owe your daughter money. Is it true?

She is my wife and I work for her. It’s good if she’s richer than me. It’s time to empower women. Maybe our daughter is also richer than me. If I owe my daughter money, I’ll try to pay it back.

You are an actor and a politician. What do you think is troubled politics or Bollywood?

It’s more when it comes to power play. Politics is more murky.