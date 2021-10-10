Entertainment
American YouTuber and Indian Singing Bollywood Hindi Songs on the Streets of New York
American YouTuber and Indian go viral on YouTube for performing a Bollywood Hindi song on the streets of New York City. Reginald Gilloum, with his guitar and Gaurang Rakholia sang a song by Kishor Kumars Dilbar mother kab tak mujhe, aise hi tadpaoge. This 3.35 minute video has been viewed by over 4.3 million users. YouTuber Reginald Gilloum has been creating this vlog, Sing With Me since 2018 to create musical experiences to make people free and happy.
Interaction details
YouTuber Gilloum was waiting along the street with a guitar and asking people if they were interested in singing with him for his vlog. Many passers-by refused to sing with Gilloum, including Gaurang. Gaurang refused, saying he didn’t know English songs. However, Gilloum tried to prevent him from asking him which language do you speak. After a few seconds, Gaurang changed his mind and returned to Gilloum. Seeing Gaurang coming back, Gilloum expressed, Oh, he’s coming back. How are you. Gaurang informed Gilloum that he only knew Hindi songs to which Gilloum responded, Perfect. Gaurang was amazed by his reaction when he thought about how Gilloum could sing along with him. Gilloum said, it’ll only take me a minute to listen to a song you like, and then I’ll play just for you. I can do it quickly. What is your favorite Bollywood song.
The performance
Impressed with his confidence, Gaurang said the song he wanted to sing. Gaurang chose an old Bollywood song from the 90s movie, Satte pe Satta, Dilbar mere kab tak mujhe, aise hi tadpaoge sung by Kishor Kumar. Gilloum played the song on his cell phone and listened to it through his headphones. Listening to the song, expressed Gilloum, I already like it. And in less than a minute he was ready with his guitar to play the song saying: Let’s do it. Gilloum handed his mic over to Gaurang after properly sanitizing it and the two of them started performing easily on the streets of New York City.
At the end of their performance, Gilloum greeted Gaurang with dhanyavaad, to which he responded, thank you. Gilloum appreciated Gaurang for singing with him saying he has a great voice. Gilloum asked Gaurang if he sang before, to which Gaurang replied, I used to have karaoke at my house. Gaurang expressed that he was happy to have returned to sing with Gilloum. Gilloum asked how he could send this video to Gaurang, to which he replied: You can send it to me by SMS. Gaurang shared his cell phone number with Gilloum. Once more, they greeted each other and Gilloum said: It is a wrap.
Reginald Gilloum, the YouTuber posted the video with a description saying that his vlogging series, Sing With Me, aims to make people happy and free by creating musical experiences. He mentioned that he has been doing this vlog since 2018. On the post, Gaurang commented, I’m really glad I came back to sing with you! Reggie you are really awesome! I was literally in shock when you answered perfectly to what I said about only knowing Hindi (songs). Gaurang expressed his happiness in changing his decision and singing his commentary.
As Bryan Rodrigues commented, Gaurang You is all the rage in India. I love that you thought about your decision after stepping away and trying, because there is nothing to lose other than spreading love through music.
The Gaurangs rushing off and then coming back just touched my heart. And then he sang such a beautiful song surprisingly! said Winter Bear.
He said dhanyavaad, Gaurang said thank you. Now it’s a cultural exchange, said Shubham Sarin, referring to the greetings Gaurang and Gilloum gave each other.
Sources
