Paintings, turned wooden objects presented at Gallery 9

PORT TOWNSEND – Gallery 9 showcases acrylic paintings by Michael Hale and woodturns by Jim Conway this month.

Gallery 9, home of the North Olympic Artist Cooperative, is open at 1012 Water Street, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

It is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Masks are mandatory.

Hale was born in the Northwest and has been practicing his craft from the time he could hold a pencil and later a paintbrush, organizers said.

He attended Washington State University where he majored in his second love for architecture and majored in fine art.

Not liking the streaky conformities of architecture, he turned to a commercial art program at the Burnley School of Professional Art in Seattle.

After a three-year diversion in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, he returned to school at the Museum Art School in Portland, Ore, where he resumed his studies in commercial and fine art.

Taking his knowledge of construction and combining it with his architectural background and artistic skills, Hale started an architectural rendering business, first in the Northwest and then in the Phoenix area.

Moved to Los Angeles in the early 90s, Hale became a stage artist for various film and stage production studios, working on everything from film sets and stages to cruise ship productions.

Then he moved to Port Townsend in 2000.

“There was just too much of everything to paint here: the water, the mountains, the boats and yes, this great old architectural element of the buildings… beautiful red brick buildings,” Hale said.

Since then, it is the subject he has painted the most, followed closely by the masts and sails of the wooden boats moored in the harbors of Port Townsend.

Influenced by Maxfield Parrish and Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema, Hale orients much of his work towards fantastic landscapes incorporating often nude figures, with imposing architectural elements.

Jim conway

Conway grew up working on a farm in the El Paso Valley of Texas, where he built wood and metal objects. It wasn’t until he moved to Port Townsend that he got to grips with turning wood on a lathe.

It was love at the start of the chips.

“I’ve always been in love with pottery throwing, but I was never able to do it because of the effect of wet clay on my hands. When I moved to the Pacific Northwest, I took a bowl-turning class and found “dry pottery,” he said.

“I am fascinated by how a boring piece of wood from the woodpile can be shaped and turned into something beautiful and functional,” he added.

Jim Conway’s woodturning turns art into functional objects.

Conway makes almost anything that can be turned on a lathe; decorative bowls, utility bowls, seam rippers, pens, ice cream scoops, cream jars, kitchen utensils, cutlery containers, lids and chopsticks.

“I use unique woods that will add to the finished product because of their varied and vibrant grains and colors,” he said.

“There are so many surprises that arise when a part is rotated that you didn’t know it existed in the shape and color of the knots and grain of the original part. ”

For more information, see www.gallery-9.com.



