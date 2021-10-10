Entertainment
‘Squid Game’ memes with spiritual Bollywood reference take the internet by storm
Squid game, Netflix’s newest South Korean survival thriller, has made quite an impression since its release. The show centers on a competition in which 456 people from all walks of life play in a series of games with deadly repercussions if they lose the chance to win a $ 45.6 billion prize.
The creator of the show took ten years to create the content and it contains a lot of violent portrayals and sad situations. However, the memes circulating the internet are nothing like the actual show as they are likely to cause a lot of laughs. There are plenty of hilarious memes from the show, including the one directed by Dominos India and Amul.
Netizens are also obsessed with a dance video made by fans with a doll statue. Other than her eyes and head, she looks very much like the doll from the show.
Squid games and Bollywood
There are a few Indian memes incorporating scenes and moments from various Bollywood movies that fit together perfectly. In a meme, the huge doll is seen with her big eyes, and next to her is Baccha Yadav, played by Mukesh Tiwari in the movie Gangajal, retaining acid. Govind and Raveena Tandon are seen dancing to the tune “Anhkiyon se goli mare“from the movie Dulhe Raja in another meme involving the doll.
The acting, inventiveness, staging, visual style, musical composition, artistic direction and mood of Squid game has received critical acclaim around the world. It became one of Netflix’s most popular shows in many regional regions within a week of Park Hae Soo, Wi Hajoon, Lee Jungjae, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo-ryoungall play an important role in the series.
PTC warning
However, the Parents Television and Media Council (PTC) has advised parents to be extra vigilant in case their children discover the show’s content on social media. Parents should be aware of specific steps, such as installing parental controls or tighter monitoring of their children on social media and gaming platforms, where content on or inspired by the series is shared, depending on the. organization. Melissa Henson, PTC’s program director, wrote an op-ed for the organization’s website, describing Squid Game as extremely violent for young children.
