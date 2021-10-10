A GROWING CONCERN: Small choices are shaping the big picture

AS WE CONTINUE our discussion of what makes the “right plant in the right place”, we always need to be careful about its ultimate size, length and width.

Last week we talked about the big three: soil, light and climate.

Today, let’s take a look at the fun and artistic conditions that work to ideally place the right plant in the right spot.

Texture / habit / character

For me, the most important factor in choosing the ideal location for a plant is how it grows, how it looks and how its shape adapts to the area in which it grows.

A slender pyramid oak is absolutely perfect planted between the windows of a colonial house.

A mixed apple tree is ideal for people in the upper years of life – no ladder is needed to pick the fruit – as opposed to a 22-foot-tall semi-dwarf apple.

Dangling or weeping trees add ambiance and movement as the branches sway defiantly in the breeze. And the texture adds sizzle with thorns, needles, leaves, paper bark or multiple canes to mix up the look.

Always take into account the texture, character and mode of growth of the plant, as the vine can be a wild beast (for example).

Color pallet

This is a determining factor for a perfect plant placed just to the right.

Does it bloom? If so, how many different colors? Does it have fall foliage? If not why ?

Does it contrast with the surroundings or does it complement the home’s balance? Is this your favorite color? Color can create themes as well, so I’m always looking for the right plants in a spectrum of colors to consider.

Theme

This factor helps tie the whole yard together. Is it a blue garden, a woodland garden, a wildflower garden, or an orchard or vegetable patch?

Native plants, shade garden, perennial or grove – all of these aspects are prime designs to use as a theme.

Color as a theme helps bring it all together. A bright red and a yellow widespread throughout the yard bring it all together.

Special reason

This is where we really get into the nuances of gardening and where it really puts the right plant in the right place.

I want low maintenance for my landscaping and yard because I have other things to do – a great special reason. This factor would greatly influence the selection of plants and a minimum of herbs, flowers and fruit trees.

A chef would want a large herb garden, a vegetable patch, berries, nuts and fruit trees.

How about an entertainment space, fireplace, pizza oven, or an upcoming family wedding? What are your specific interests? Put your plant selections to satisfy them.

Particularities

Do I want perfume or as little as possible of flying bees and hornets?

Should it be resistant to deer, dogs and kids, or feed and shelter wildlife?

Do I want to paint or harvest plants for projects?

Are there any memories or moods I’m trying to recreate?

Always try to make a list of your special features and those of your garden.

Have fun

I was just telling a brand new client last week to remember: whatever I say or suggest, what style and meaning calls for, what everyone else does, it doesn’t matter. Since they don’t live here in your backyard.

She mentioned how red and purple are her favorite colors, so since that is her wish, I’m picking purple plants with a fall color that turns red.

I will always defer to a client’s wishes because that is what he wants.

After all, what makes you happy in your landscape is the ultimate goal.

Explore your passions, your sense of style and your desire. Because you just like that it’s good enough.

For now, all of you are doing well!

________

Andre May is a freelance writer and ornamental horticulturalist who dreams of having the counties of Clallam and Jefferson recognized nationally as “Flower Peninsula USA”. Send him questions c / o Peninsula Daily News, PO Box 1330, Port Angeles, WA 98362, or email [email protected] (object: Andrew May).



