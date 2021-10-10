Dulquer Salmans next chup bollywood film movement poster released watch video | Chup Movie: Dulquer Salman’s Upcoming Bollywood Movie Psychological Thriller Name Chup Motion Poster Released

Bombay : Dulquer Salman (Dulquer Salmaan), Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shraya Dhanwantari in the lead roles.R beams) Release of the animated poster for the new film he is preparing. ‘Chup’ (Chup) The revenge of an artist (which means the revenge of the artist)The revenge of an artist) Is presented with the slogan.

Activists released the poster for the first preview of the film on the occasion of Guru Dutt’s Memorial Day. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar released the animated poster for the film.

Along with Dulquar, Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in the film, director Balki said in a recent interview. Bachchan has played at least one character in all of his films, and Balki said in an interview that Bachchan would be in the main scene of this film’s story. R. Balki is the director of Paa, Amitabh Bachchan’s award-winning film.

Balki had hinted in his interview that Chup could be released in theaters as early as 2022. Balki made his film debut in the thriller category. Besides Pa, R Balki also directed Cheeni Kum, Ki & Ka, Shamitabh and Padman of Akshay Kumar.

Balki, Raja Sen and Rish Varmani wrote the script for the film. Vishal Sinha takes care of the camera. Amit Trivedi composes the music for the film.

Chup is the third Bollywood film in Dulquar’s career. He had previously been Indian cricket captain with Irrfan Khan in Karwan and Sonam Kapoor I am a factor And Dulquar’s Hindi film.

