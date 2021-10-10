Entertainment
Jake Gyllenhaal ready for new Guy Ritchie movie | Entertainment
Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to star in Guy Ritchie’s new film.
The 40-year-old actor is set to appear in the director’s final film of “Snatch,” which will be produced by Miramax with Guy as both writer and director.
Not much is known about the film, but it is except to follow Guy’s usual directing style. Insiders say the photo is slated to be shot at the end of the year, which means it will be Jake’s next project.
The star of “Donnie Darko” was recently cast for the superhero film “Prophet” where he will play the main character.
The film will be directed by Extraction director Sam Hargrave and is based on the comic book Image by Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld.
It centers on the character of John Prophet, a man who gains superhuman strength after being subjected to scientific experiments by the Germans during World War II.
Marc Guggenheim is writing the screenplay for the comic book adaptation, with Studio8’s Jeff Robinov and John Graham producing with Prime Universe Films’ Liefeld, Adrian Askarieh and Brooklyn Weaver.
Studio8 CEO Robinov said: “It has been one of our goals to work with Jake and Sam for quite some time, so we are very happy to finally collaborate with them on this unique and action-packed genre film. .
“I can’t wait to see what they envision to bring this story to life, a story we are sure will stand out in the comic book world as a powerful, emotionally charged and visually distinctive film. . “
Jake recently starred in Antoine Fuqua’s “The Guilty” and explained how he “got trapped” when he had to sit in a chair for the duration of the shoot.
Jake, who plays 911 operator Joe Bayler in the film, said, “It was 20 pages a day shooting 20 to 30 minutes. And I thrive in that space, but i I was stuck in a chair. Antoine trapped me. in a chair.
“Whenever I wanted to move I’m a very physical person, a very full-bodied actor, and just being a chair and having to express ended up making me a number as we progressed through the story. .
“Stillness is one thing, but being trapped is another, and it brought out a lot of feelings in me and also reveals a lot about this character.”
