Entertainment
Remembering the dark and absurd comedy of Norm Macdonald [Unscripted] | Entertainment
I had just finished an interview with Christopher Saam, a local and recent comedian on a nationally televised game show, when I saw a text from my wife.
She texted me to tell me that my favorite comedian, Norm Macdonald, had died of cancer at age 61. During our interview, Saam mentioned that he thinks a good comedian not only makes you laugh, but makes you think. That’s probably why Macdonald was my favorite comedian.
He excelled at crafting jokes with a keen sense of clever puns. But neither did he hesitate to tackle more philosophical and existential subjects such as death, religion and the meaning of life. And, to the surprise of many fans, he was a fan of Russian literature. (He even had a short-lived book club on Twitter where he discussed books like Lolita, The Moviegoer, and the works of his favorite writer Tolstoy.) -Way intersection of obscurity, absurdity, the depth and sheer silliness.
Even when Macdonald’s comedy went on the offensive, as it sometimes did, he played it with an almost childish innocence that dulled nervousness and revealed the absurdity inherent in everything he joked about. And although he never spoke publicly about his cancer, he often joked about death. Jokes are what Macdonald seemed to live for. And while I really enjoyed listening to him tell stories about his time hosting the Weekend Update segment of Saturday Night Live, his film work, his life on the stand-up comedy circuit or the tales of his infamous gambling habits, as he sometimes did as a guest on talk shows and podcasts, what I liked most was when he was just telling jokes. Good or bad and sometimes particularly bad, Macdonald just liked to tell jokes.
The night I learned he was dead, and for several weeks after, I watched YouTube clips of his stand-up and late-night appearances, his 2017 Netflix comedy special Hitlers Dog, Gossip & Trickery. and his 10-episode Netflix talk show Norm Macdonald Has a Show.
Macdonald was known to be a hilarious talk show guest (he joked about the moth a Dostoevsky novel sandwiched in a father joke on Tonight’s Show with Conan O’Brien) but his Netflix series shows that he was also a very good host. His guest list predictably included David Letterman and David Spade, but also had a few surprises like Judge Judy, Jane Fonda, country singer and friend Billy Joe Shaver. The show had some great conversations. But the highlight of the show, in my opinion, was the last segment where he handed out blue cards with jokes printed on them and then just took turns reading those jokes with his guests.
The jokes weren’t all winners, but that was sort of the best part. Sometimes they would go over the heads of the guests, as sometimes the guests didn’t seem to understand that some of the jokes were deliberately bad and you could see that Macdonald was gloating over the particularly bad ones. They were just jokes for jokes, nothing more.
For example: I can’t stand blocked bodies of water. It’s like, get over it, Lake Superior. Or why are the dogs running for the door when the doorbell rings? It is seldom for them. Or it might sound crazy, but [loud inarticulate screaming].
During an episode of Norm Macdonald Has a Show with Drew Barrymore, the conversation drifted into the topic of mortality, which she surprisingly often did for a comedy show. They talked about the funeral and Macdonald said something like: When I die I want all of my friends to come together and then after a perfectly timed break added and tried to bring me back to life.
And in some ways, in the days after his death, I think his fans brought him back to life by sharing their favorite lines. I thought I had heard several of his best lines, but after his death I saw a lot that I had never heard or read before. Like this one, from a 2018 Vulture interview where Macdonald once again reflects on mortality.
Macdonald: … You know, I think about my deathbed a lot.
Vulture: What do you think?
Macdonald: I don’t think I should have bought a deathbed in the first place.
Mike Andrelczyk is a writer for the LNP. Unscripted is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.
Sources
2/ https://lancasteronline.com/features/entertainment/remembering-the-dark-absurd-comedy-of-norm-macdonald-unscripted/article_8512d840-2861-11ec-849a-a3d37cb78124.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]