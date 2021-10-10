Remembering the dark and absurd comedy of Norm Macdonald [Unscripted] | Entertainment

I had just finished an interview with Christopher Saam, a local and recent comedian on a nationally televised game show, when I saw a text from my wife.

She texted me to tell me that my favorite comedian, Norm Macdonald, had died of cancer at age 61. During our interview, Saam mentioned that he thinks a good comedian not only makes you laugh, but makes you think. That’s probably why Macdonald was my favorite comedian.

He excelled at crafting jokes with a keen sense of clever puns. But neither did he hesitate to tackle more philosophical and existential subjects such as death, religion and the meaning of life. And, to the surprise of many fans, he was a fan of Russian literature. (He even had a short-lived book club on Twitter where he discussed books like Lolita, The Moviegoer, and the works of his favorite writer Tolstoy.) -Way intersection of obscurity, absurdity, the depth and sheer silliness.

Even when Macdonald’s comedy went on the offensive, as it sometimes did, he played it with an almost childish innocence that dulled nervousness and revealed the absurdity inherent in everything he joked about. And although he never spoke publicly about his cancer, he often joked about death. Jokes are what Macdonald seemed to live for. And while I really enjoyed listening to him tell stories about his time hosting the Weekend Update segment of Saturday Night Live, his film work, his life on the stand-up comedy circuit or the tales of his infamous gambling habits, as he sometimes did as a guest on talk shows and podcasts, what I liked most was when he was just telling jokes. Good or bad and sometimes particularly bad, Macdonald just liked to tell jokes.

The night I learned he was dead, and for several weeks after, I watched YouTube clips of his stand-up and late-night appearances, his 2017 Netflix comedy special Hitlers Dog, Gossip & Trickery. and his 10-episode Netflix talk show Norm Macdonald Has a Show.

Macdonald was known to be a hilarious talk show guest (he joked about the moth a Dostoevsky novel sandwiched in a father joke on Tonight’s Show with Conan O’Brien) but his Netflix series shows that he was also a very good host. His guest list predictably included David Letterman and David Spade, but also had a few surprises like Judge Judy, Jane Fonda, country singer and friend Billy Joe Shaver. The show had some great conversations. But the highlight of the show, in my opinion, was the last segment where he handed out blue cards with jokes printed on them and then just took turns reading those jokes with his guests.

The jokes weren’t all winners, but that was sort of the best part. Sometimes they would go over the heads of the guests, as sometimes the guests didn’t seem to understand that some of the jokes were deliberately bad and you could see that Macdonald was gloating over the particularly bad ones. They were just jokes for jokes, nothing more.

For example: I can’t stand blocked bodies of water. It’s like, get over it, Lake Superior. Or why are the dogs running for the door when the doorbell rings? It is seldom for them. Or it might sound crazy, but [loud inarticulate screaming].

During an episode of Norm Macdonald Has a Show with Drew Barrymore, the conversation drifted into the topic of mortality, which she surprisingly often did for a comedy show. They talked about the funeral and Macdonald said something like: When I die I want all of my friends to come together and then after a perfectly timed break added and tried to bring me back to life.

And in some ways, in the days after his death, I think his fans brought him back to life by sharing their favorite lines. I thought I had heard several of his best lines, but after his death I saw a lot that I had never heard or read before. Like this one, from a 2018 Vulture interview where Macdonald once again reflects on mortality.

Macdonald: … You know, I think about my deathbed a lot.

Vulture: What do you think?

Macdonald: I don’t think I should have bought a deathbed in the first place.

Mike Andrelczyk is a writer for the LNP. Unscripted is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.