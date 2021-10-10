MUST READ! Check out some unsuccessful love stories from Bollywood stars in real life

MUMBAI: Over time we have seen some amazing love stories in Bollywood movies. Love and romance are one of the most beloved genres of all time in the Bollywood industry. We have seen many Bollywood actors who fell in love with their co-stars and got married to them and lived happy lives.

Well, did you know that there are few Bollywood celebrities whose romance failed and they did not have a happy ending.

So today we are going to discuss some examples of unsuccessful love stories in Bollywood.

Karan Johar Twinkle Khanna

Well-known filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, known for making incredible Bollywood romance stories, is not married until this day. For all Karan Johar fans, did you know that the actor loved an actress and she is none other than Twinkle Khanna who is now married to Akshay Kumar. Yes you heard that right, Karan Johar once loved Twinkle Khanna, but unfortunately they couldn’t be together.

Sanjeev Kumar – Hema Malini

Sanjeev Kumar was one of the versatile actors in Bollywood, we saw amazing work from the actor’s side. Sanjeev Kumar as we all know was madly in love with Bollywood dream girl Hema Malini. The actor is said to have been heartbroken when she declined her marriage proposal. Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini have also made many films together.

READ ALSO (EXPLOSIVE! They say I had affairs, that I never wanted children: Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to rumors)

Jiah Khan – Sooraj Pancholi

The Housefull 1 actress and Ghajini Jiah Khan was indeed one of the talented actresses, news of the actress’ suicide shocked fans and the Bollywood industry. As we all know, when the actress took her own life, she left a letter behind which Sooraj Pancholi is responsible for her suicide because she loved her very much.

Sulakshana Pandit – Sanjeev Kumar

Actress Sulakshana Pandit loved Sanjeev Kumar, the actress is said to have fallen in love with the actor during the movie Uljhan (1975). But Sanjeev Kumar was madly in love with Hema Malini at that time. The actress always wanted to share her feelings with him, but never did. Sulakshana Pandit had remained celibate even after her death because of her undying love for Sanjeev.

So here are some examples of unsuccessful love stories from the Bollywood industry.

What do you think of those two letters in the comments section below.

ALSO READ (AWW! Sagarika Ghatge thanks Zaheer Khan for being the best part of my happiness and joy; sharing must-see photos; SEE)