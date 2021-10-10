Entertainment
MUST READ! Check out some unsuccessful love stories from Bollywood stars in real life
New
From Karan Johar to Jiah Khan, here is the list of some Bollywood celebrities whose love story has been successful and has come to a sad end.
Oct 10, 2021 3:00 PM
Bombay
MUMBAI: Over time we have seen some amazing love stories in Bollywood movies. Love and romance are one of the most beloved genres of all time in the Bollywood industry. We have seen many Bollywood actors who fell in love with their co-stars and got married to them and lived happy lives.
Well, did you know that there are few Bollywood celebrities whose romance failed and they did not have a happy ending.
So today we are going to discuss some examples of unsuccessful love stories in Bollywood.
Karan Johar Twinkle Khanna
Well-known filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, known for making incredible Bollywood romance stories, is not married until this day. For all Karan Johar fans, did you know that the actor loved an actress and she is none other than Twinkle Khanna who is now married to Akshay Kumar. Yes you heard that right, Karan Johar once loved Twinkle Khanna, but unfortunately they couldn’t be together.
Sanjeev Kumar – Hema Malini
Sanjeev Kumar was one of the versatile actors in Bollywood, we saw amazing work from the actor’s side. Sanjeev Kumar as we all know was madly in love with Bollywood dream girl Hema Malini. The actor is said to have been heartbroken when she declined her marriage proposal. Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini have also made many films together.
READ ALSO (EXPLOSIVE! They say I had affairs, that I never wanted children: Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to rumors)
Jiah Khan – Sooraj Pancholi
The Housefull 1 actress and Ghajini Jiah Khan was indeed one of the talented actresses, news of the actress’ suicide shocked fans and the Bollywood industry. As we all know, when the actress took her own life, she left a letter behind which Sooraj Pancholi is responsible for her suicide because she loved her very much.
Sulakshana Pandit – Sanjeev Kumar
Actress Sulakshana Pandit loved Sanjeev Kumar, the actress is said to have fallen in love with the actor during the movie Uljhan (1975). But Sanjeev Kumar was madly in love with Hema Malini at that time. The actress always wanted to share her feelings with him, but never did. Sulakshana Pandit had remained celibate even after her death because of her undying love for Sanjeev.
So here are some examples of unsuccessful love stories from the Bollywood industry.
What do you think of those two letters in the comments section below.
ALSO READ (AWW! Sagarika Ghatge thanks Zaheer Khan for being the best part of my happiness and joy; sharing must-see photos; SEE)
Sources
2/ https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/must-read-check-out-some-unsuccessful-love-stories-of-bollywood-stars-real-life
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]