Neha Dhupia reveals the face of her newborn son for the first time, see photo | Bollywood
Neha Dhupia first shared a photo of her newborn son’s face. She shared several photos with a note on Instagram, thanking her doctors and others for their help with her birth.
As she shared selfies with doctors and others, a photo with her daughter Mehr caught attention. It shows Neha and Angad entering their home with their newborn son and daughter.
+
Angad was quick to comment that while Neha had thanked everyone, she hadn’t told him anything. He commented, Lamba chitta vadhiya but menu kaun thank you bolegaassi 4 saal ton thwadi gallaan khaa rahe aan (the long note is good but who will thank me … I have been listening to you for four years).
Thanking everyone for their support, Neha wrote: The first pair of hands to touch our baby the first pair of ears to hear his heartbeat, the first voice that would calm me down whenever I was anxious or in pain, all I had for you were questions, all you got for me were answers and most of all your patience. You took care of us every step of the way, during the long nights before and after birth. Even up to making jokes in the delivery room so that I don’t feel my contractions or suffer your smile, your wit, your humor and above all your knowledge and your touch make me feel at ease through all we are a family of four now and you have been the god sent blessing in our lives. Thank you @drgayatrirao for all you have done Dr. @manju_sinha your touch heals like no one else your voice soothes like no other and even in the hardest and most anxious moments lying on this bed waiting for our little one, a light touch on my shoulder by you and a little whisper by you saying everything will be fine calmed me down more than anything else. “
Also read: Neha Dhupia broke down, hugged Angad Bedi before childbirth. To concern
She continued, “@ namrata.prabhudesai27 sorry for my endless questions, but through you I would hear his heart beating and see his little toes and fingers before he stepped out into this world. I can’t tell you too much about you. thank you for always reassuring me through it all @ artikohli83 nobody can do what you do, always there for us like a rock. Determine the schedules and trust me, I know from experience that these babies never respect the Your love for all of us across the room and the hospital and keeping everything together This is what makes the ride even more fun and most importantly all of the doctors, nurses and staff and @ womens.hospital that we are, because you are! not once but twice. My two babies and I were in the best, safest and strongest hands, we love you with all our heart. Always and forever.
