Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan absolutely complete the quote together, “Friends Forever”
Two popular Khans of the Bollywood industry, have also noticed their true friendships on several occasions over the years. Although the most famous Khans in Bollywood are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, they share the same last name, same year of birth and same profession. Million of Hearts is a die-hard fan of these three Khans. Regardless, today we are going to discuss brothers Karan Arjun, Salman and SRK.
An interesting part is that SRK’s date of birth is November 2, and Salman’s birthday occurs two days after Christmas, namely December 27. The couple share a strong and emotional bond of friendship; their bond of over 25 years has faced many ups and downs where they have become enemies. The trip was a complete roller coaster ride, where the two became friend to foe, foe and then friend again.
However, the question that always arises is the equation between the actors of Karan Arjun. In an interview, Salman quoted: We share a very positive bond and mutual admiration for each other. Shah Rukh Khan is a very dear and old friend. Even though we don’t meet on a daily basis, we are very connected, reports Bollywood Hungama. Shah Rukh Khan also once shared his bond with Salman Khan, Salman and I are brothers.
Here’s a look at their friendships:
Best Brothers – Karan and Arjun
Salman Khan and SRK first starred in the action thriller Karan Arjun in 1995. During this time, the duo became B-Town’s best friends and surprisingly made the film a blockbuster. Since then, the couple had planned many films together, in films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. The duo reached their last screen in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam together.
Salman Khan became insecure about SRK and Aishwaryas once:
Aishwarya Rai had fallen head over heels in a Salman Khan relationship in 2002. Unfortunately, that did not have a happy ending.
Like the fear of losing his daughter, made him see all male actors as a potential threat. Salman was so insecure that he began to fight on the sets of “Chalte Chalte”, which prompted SRK to change actors. And later, Rani Mukherjee took over, instead of Aishwarya. After this incident, SRK had him replaced in 4 other films. The most popular was Chopra’s hit film Veer Zaara, in which Aishwarya was replaced by Preity Zinta.
However, in an interview, Shah Rukh Khan cleared the air by saying that it was not Aishwarya Rai’s fault: “Starting a project with someone and then changing it without fault on his part is very difficult. It’s very sad because Ash is a good friend. Personally, I think I did it wrong. But as a producer it made sense. I apologized to Ash.
Brawl between enemies SRK and Salman on the occasion of Katrina Kaif’s birthday:
In 2004, they buried the hatchet at Farah Khan’s pre-wedding party in Mumbai. Later, SRK asked Salman to make an appearance on Om Shanti Om, and allegedly asked SRK to play a role in Main Aur Mrs Khanna. Salman agreed, but SRK declined the offer. However, later Salman hosted SRK and Gauri Khan at Katrina’s birthday party and made derogatory remarks in 2008, things took a uglier turn as it is alleged that Salman made several digs at Shah. Rukh for not making an appearance in Principal Aur Ms. Khanna. Shah Rukh returned it to him and the two engaged in a heated argument that eventually turned physical. Gauri and Katrina had to get involved, allegedly, to keep the two from hurting each other.
Meanwhile, after years in 2018, SRK shared that the fight had nothing to do with work, it was personal. However, the two Khans are now friends and all the feuds are history.
Presence of Salman during SRK and the “struggling” phase of his family:
Shah Rukh Khan once said that Salman Khan will always be there if his family is in trouble, and here’s how Salman kept his promises:
As SRK and his family are really at a disadvantage, like his son Aryan Khan arrested by NCB on an evening of drug rave cruise. And, Salman Khan was tapped on SRK’s bungalow to meet him.
On the flip side, an old video from Salman Khan’s game show Dus Ka Dum is now going viral. The video shows special guest Shah Rukh Khan saying he can always count on Salman to be there for him and his family if anything goes wrong.
In the video, Salman Khan asks Shah Rukh, Apka hai koi thick and thin mein (Do you have a person accompanying you in the thick and thin)? Shah Rukh Khan responded quickly, Salman yaar, mai agar kabhi trouble me hoon, in fact, mujhse zyada agar meri family kabhi trouble me hai to tum ho. (If I ever get in trouble, in fact if my family is in trouble, you are there).
Salman nodded positively and the duo became moved as they kissed; this incident occurred in 2018.
