LA County Sheriff convicted by West Hollywood City Council and Mayor for using public safety and staff funds to fund unnecessary details for political gain





By Amy Fullerton LOS ANGELES, CA In a staff report released by City Council and the Mayor of West Hollywood this week, information was made public about the likely use of funds and public safety personnel to fund a detail ordered by the Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to investigate his harsh criticism. The resolution opposing the use of public security funds and personnel for political purposes was initiated by Council Member Lindsey P. Horvath and prepared by the Community and Legislative Affairs Division. The staff report follows a July 27, 2020 report in the Los Angeles Times that revealed how the sheriff criticized supervisor Hilda Solis for her comments earlier in the week about systemic brutality and police racism against people colored. Villanueva then referred to Solis as La Malinche, a term commonly used to demean a woman as a traitor or sold. A year later, on September 23, 2021, the LA Times leaked information that Villanueva used public security funds and personnel to create the Civil Rights and Public Integrity Detail. The Civil Rights and Public Integrity Detail was created for the sole purpose of investigating those who have spoken out against LASD without any probable criminal cause, according to the report. Since the inception of this detail, no arrests or charges have been filed, which local observers believe this detail was created as a frightening tactic to silence individuals who feel the need to speak out against LASD and Villanueva. The detail has targeted marginalized women in power who have become fierce critics of Villanueva. Two people known to be important leaders of the lesbian community, LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and Peace Over Violence Executive Director Patti Giggans, were among those specifically targeted by the details, according to the report. . Over the past several years, Giggans has worked with the City of West Hollywood to address domestic violence and has dedicated time and effort to improving the West Hollywood community. Moreover, the known critic, LA County Inspector General Max Huntsman, was also under detailed investigation after Huntsman wanted to make public reports, the Times said. Although no crime took place, Huntsman said he believed Villanueva and his details were targeting him and investigating him for the purpose of extortion to prevent [him] to make public reports. The Civilian Oversight Commission is a group that oversees the sheriff and his agency. The Civilian Oversight Commission has suggested that Villanueva use his specifically designated contact details to send a warning message to those who criticize or challenge him as a sheriff. Regarding these recent developments, the City of West Hollywood has indicated that it does not support the creation of Civil Rights and Public Integrity Detail for political purposes and said the detail does not properly align with the core values ​​it strives for. to achieve. The City of West Hollywood formally condemned the use of public safety funds and personnel for political purposes in the staff report and recommended a public forum on November 15 to discuss alternative ways the City of West Hollywood can support local communities outside of LASD.

