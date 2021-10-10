Kim Kardashian West takes aim in SNL monologue





When it was first announced that Kim Kardashian West would be hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, comments were mixed depending on the reaction from some corners, one would think they had invited Elon Musk or something from the kind. But Kardashian West, the reality TV star, entrepreneur, influencer and lawyer, mocked her own image in a self-deprecating SNL monologue that also took satirical photos of her other famous family members and her divorce from rapper Kanye West. And, as Kardashian West admitted in the routine, she was as surprised as anyone to find herself hosting the show.

As she recounted in the monologue: When they asked, I was like, you want me to host? Why? I haven’t had a movie premiere for a very long time. I mean, actually, I only released one movie and no one told me it was even a preview. It must have gotten out of my mother’s mind.

Kardashian West said SNL gave her the opportunity to demonstrate that she is much more than a pretty face. And beautiful hair, she added. And great makeup. And incredible breasts. And a perfect ass. Basically I’m so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons. She thanked her father, Robert Kardashian, for fanning her interest in social justice while reminding the public that he was a member of the defense team at the 1995 OJ Simpsons murder trial. My dad was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me, and I give him credit for truly opening my eyes to racial injustice, Kardashian West said. It was thanks to him that I met my first black person. Want to try in the dark to find out who it was?

Of course, she screamed Kanye: I married the best rapper ever, Kardashian West said. Not only that, he’s the richest black man in America, a talented and legitimate genius who gave me four amazing children. So, when I divorced, you have to know that it only depended on one thing: her personality. And in true SNL style, Kardashian West concluded the monologue by biting the hand that fed her. I’m so used to having 360 million followers watching my every move, she said. How many people watch SNL, like 10 million? So tonight is just a cold, intimate night for me. Embarrassment of the rich celebrities of the week

If you’re a vaccinated celebrity who lives within driving distance of Rockefeller Center, ask your agent why you weren’t asked to make an appearance on SNL this weekend: This skit, a reality show, featured an entire season of celebrities. reservations, with Tyler Cameron, John Cena, Chace Crawford, Blake Griffin, Chris Rock and Jesse Williams appearing as potential suitors for a bachelorette party played by Kardashian West. Amy Schumer also appeared as one of the producers of the fictional series, who decided that she wanted to compete for the affections of Kardashian West. Perhaps you don’t invest too much in the hapless contender played by Kyle Mooney, who is perfectly certain he has as many chances as his famous rivals. Freaky friday of the week

There was no way a Kardashian-themed SNL episode would leave out other members of this camera-friendly family. At least some of them are put to good use in The Switch, an homage to body swap comedies that find Kardashian West and Aidy Bryant swapping identities for what’s supposed to be 24 hours until Bryant decides that she doesn’t come back. (If that didn’t satisfy your appetite for Kardashian-centric humor, there’s also this parody of The Peoples Court, featuring a mix of Kardashians and SNL cast members playing Kardashians and other potential celebrities.) Weekend Update jokes of the week

At the Weekend Update desk, anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che poked fun at Facebook’s troubled week, in which a whistleblower Frances Haugen testified about the company’s internal research, and the site and its products were suffered long breakdowns. Jost started: This week we found out that a man in a hoodie can be dangerous at times. Internal documents show Facebook knew its platform was being used to spread hate and disinformation, but they withheld the evidence. What’s weird is that I went to school with Mark Zuckerberg and was there when he started Facebook. And I feel bad. Sometimes I wish I had a time machine so I could go back to college and find Mark and say, hey, man, can I be a part of your company? He added: Facebook also denies a report that using Instagram can cause users to develop negative body image. Which explains the new tagline of their rivals, TikTok: bring your big ass here. Che picked up from the social media thread: This week Instagram was down for an entire day. Forcing many Instagram junkies to spend their time with Twitter, TikTok, or host SNL [Behind him, a screen showed an image of Kardashian West delivering her monologue from earlier in the show.] Then he notes other media news, with a personal touch: Fox News turned 25 this week and they celebrated their birthdays the same way I did: by paying white women to say nasty things. Follow your own path this week

