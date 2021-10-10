“The black dog has sunk its teeth into me”: actor Adrian Pang opens up about relapse into depression, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – When the pandemic struck last year and decimated the theater industry, famous local actor Adrian Pang sank into a pit of darkness and despair.

After struggling with self-esteem issues throughout his career – rejected by casting directors for not looking good enough or caused by taking over a “cartoon menagerie” under Mediacorp – he s ‘is found to relapse into depression.

“The black dog sank its fangs into me. I was not only non-essential but non-existent,” Mr. Pang, who is also artistic director of local theater company Pangdemonium, told an audience at a performance on Sunday. online mental health awareness program (October 10).

“It was hell. This is what happens when you define yourself by your work and lose all sense of yourself without it.”

His family supported him during the crisis, but it was only after seeking professional help that he now has the black dog largely on a leash.

“Sometimes love is not enough,” he said, citing a line from playwright Florian Zeller’s play The Son, which Pangdemonium staged last year.

“If you have a broken leg, if you have kidney failure, all the love in the world is not going to cure it. Like any other illness, mental illness requires professional help. There is no quick fix. . “

The virtual event, The Unheard: Human Library, was hosted by the non-profit organization Project Green Ribbon, in commemoration of World Mental Health Day on Sunday.

World Mental Health Day aims to raise awareness of mental health issues, which many in Singapore and abroad have had to contend with amid the pandemic, as safe management restrictions hamper social activities and disrupt livelihoods. economic subsistence.

One in seven people in Singapore will experience mental health issues, of which only about half will seek the appropriate mental health support, organizers said.

During the virtual event, other speakers, including those who were not clinically diagnosed, explained how they had felt overwhelmed at various stages in their lives and found ways to cope. .

Ms Pat Law, founder of social marketing agency Goodstuph, recounted how she worked 400 days without a day off and eventually broke down, leading her to book a week’s vacation for herself at Sentosa and go another week without checking his work emails.

“You have to let go, release the pedal and come back into first gear,” she said. “I learned that I have a limit.”

Others spoke of the trauma inflicted by demanding and emotionally abusive parents and the dangers of tying self-esteem to accomplishments like good school performance.

State Minister for Social and Family Development and Education Sun Xueling, who was the guest of honor, explained how isolated and awkward she had felt during her school years.



“I remember feeling tired every day. I had no appetite, lost interest in everything and just wanted to sleep,” Ms. Sun said.

“I didn’t come out of this terrible time in my life until I entered college. Looking back, I should have had more open conversations about my struggles with teachers and friends.”

President Halimah Yacob, in a Facebook post, said conversations around mental health must lead to concrete actions that improve the situation.

Young people, in particular, need extra support. “At such a young age, it can be difficult for some of them to express what they are going through,” she said.

The President’s Challenge will partner with the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) to develop a pilot program to better help social service organizations support young people.

IMH will also work with other agencies to offer workshops, webinars and activities through the end of October to reach more people and break the stigma surrounding a previously taboo subject.

Until the end of October, Project Green Ribbon is also raising funds for its initiative, The Unheard, which will inspire more people to share their unique struggles.

Donations can be done on the Project Green Ribbon website.