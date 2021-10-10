Entertainment
“The black dog has sunk its teeth into me”: actor Adrian Pang opens up about relapse into depression, Singapore News & Top Stories
SINGAPORE – When the pandemic struck last year and decimated the theater industry, famous local actor Adrian Pang sank into a pit of darkness and despair.
After struggling with self-esteem issues throughout his career – rejected by casting directors for not looking good enough or caused by taking over a “cartoon menagerie” under Mediacorp – he s ‘is found to relapse into depression.
“The black dog sank its fangs into me. I was not only non-essential but non-existent,” Mr. Pang, who is also artistic director of local theater company Pangdemonium, told an audience at a performance on Sunday. online mental health awareness program (October 10).
“It was hell. This is what happens when you define yourself by your work and lose all sense of yourself without it.”
His family supported him during the crisis, but it was only after seeking professional help that he now has the black dog largely on a leash.
“Sometimes love is not enough,” he said, citing a line from playwright Florian Zeller’s play The Son, which Pangdemonium staged last year.
“If you have a broken leg, if you have kidney failure, all the love in the world is not going to cure it. Like any other illness, mental illness requires professional help. There is no quick fix. . “
The virtual event, The Unheard: Human Library, was hosted by the non-profit organization Project Green Ribbon, in commemoration of World Mental Health Day on Sunday.
World Mental Health Day aims to raise awareness of mental health issues, which many in Singapore and abroad have had to contend with amid the pandemic, as safe management restrictions hamper social activities and disrupt livelihoods. economic subsistence.
One in seven people in Singapore will experience mental health issues, of which only about half will seek the appropriate mental health support, organizers said.
During the virtual event, other speakers, including those who were not clinically diagnosed, explained how they had felt overwhelmed at various stages in their lives and found ways to cope. .
Ms Pat Law, founder of social marketing agency Goodstuph, recounted how she worked 400 days without a day off and eventually broke down, leading her to book a week’s vacation for herself at Sentosa and go another week without checking his work emails.
“You have to let go, release the pedal and come back into first gear,” she said. “I learned that I have a limit.”
Others spoke of the trauma inflicted by demanding and emotionally abusive parents and the dangers of tying self-esteem to accomplishments like good school performance.
State Minister for Social and Family Development and Education Sun Xueling, who was the guest of honor, explained how isolated and awkward she had felt during her school years.
“I remember feeling tired every day. I had no appetite, lost interest in everything and just wanted to sleep,” Ms. Sun said.
“I didn’t come out of this terrible time in my life until I entered college. Looking back, I should have had more open conversations about my struggles with teachers and friends.”
President Halimah Yacob, in a Facebook post, said conversations around mental health must lead to concrete actions that improve the situation.
Young people, in particular, need extra support. “At such a young age, it can be difficult for some of them to express what they are going through,” she said.
The President’s Challenge will partner with the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) to develop a pilot program to better help social service organizations support young people.
IMH will also work with other agencies to offer workshops, webinars and activities through the end of October to reach more people and break the stigma surrounding a previously taboo subject.
Until the end of October, Project Green Ribbon is also raising funds for its initiative, The Unheard, which will inspire more people to share their unique struggles.
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/the-black-dog-sank-its-fangs-into-me-actor-adrian-pang-opens-up-about-his-depression
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]