3 mistakes you make when carving a pumpkin, according to an expert

(NEXSTAR) You don’t know how to carve a pumpkin.

With fall officially upon us and the spooky season in full swing, it’s about time to start setting up your pumpkin lanterns on the porch. But before you pick a pumpkin and start hacking, it might be wise to learn some tips from an expert to take your technique to the next level.

Marc Evan is one of the country’s premier pumpkin carvers, having co-founded Maniac Pumpkin Carvers with his friend and fellow artist Chris Soria almost 15 years ago. Since then, Evan and Soria and their team of artists have been tasked with creating gourd-based works of art for top clients including Disney, Marvel and the MLB to use in advertising campaigns, shows television and promotional events.

They are, as Evan says, the pumpkin people.

Between August and Thanksgiving, we don’t do anything other than pumpkins, Evan tells Nexstar. We have become one of the go-to sources for high-end sculptures.

The artists at Maniac Pumpkin Carving also run seasonal workshops and in-company classes, offering advice on tools, carving, sculpting, and printmaking.

Looking to try your hand at a more advanced sculpting technique? It will take a bit of practice, of course, but Evans is willing to lend a bit of his expertise. And suggest that you remember three very important things.

# 1. You shouldn’t just choose all pumpkin

Whatever type of carving you’re planning, you’ll want to start with a healthy pumpkin. Otherwise, you risk having a rotten pumpkin on Halloween night.

Pumpkins with intact stems are a good indicator of a fresher pumpkin, Evan says. If it’s greener, it’s really cool. If it’s browner or really dry, it’s an older pumpkin.

A good carving pumpkin should also be free from soft spots or bruises, which will lead to faster rotting.

Bigger pumpkins also have thicker skin, Evan finds, which means they’re better for carving or carving flesh at different depths, without actually penetrating all the way to the center.

And don’t pick up the pumpkin by the stem, Evan adds. This is not meant to support the weight of the pumpkin and it can crack quite easily with the stem still in place, [the pumpkin] always attracts moisture, nutrients. We find that they last longer.

# 2. You must enter with a plan

Don’t try to figure it out with a knife in your hand, Evan warns. Even if you are making a classic pumpkin lantern, you want to sketch out the shapes you are going to create in advance.

You can always opt for a stencil, Evan says, although he rarely uses them outside of his beginner classes. We draw a picture, on paper or digitally, then we draw it on a pumpkin.

Even if you’re only planning to cut out eyes, a mouth, and a nose, you should make a sketch, according to Evan. Otherwise, you might end up with a lopsided and off-center design.

This step is doubly important with more complex designs. After all, not everyone wants a traditional pumpkin lantern for Halloween.

You can find inspiration [for elaborate ideas] everywhere Thinking creatively is part of the fun, says Evan. But don’t do anything without first making fun of it on paper.

# 3. You don’t need to use pumpkin carving tools

Those sculpture kits that you see at the drugstore? There is nothing wrong with them, although they may limit your potential.

We use very few tools designed for pumpkins, says Evan of Maniacs designs. Some of my favorite tools are actually in the kitchen or the toolbox.

For example, Evan suggests taking a melon spoon or lemon zester, or even various drill bits for texture and detail. Maniac artists also often use wood carving tools, such as gouges, for precision and depth when creating the etching-like designs, or lithophanes, for which Maniac became known.

It’s definitely a more advanced style, we don’t teach it often but it gives us more photorealism, more photorealistic portraits.

To really make the designs shine, Maniac artists rarely use candles to light their sculptures, opting instead for bright LED bulbs.

The candles just aren’t bright enough to get the effects you want, says Evan.

If used in a safe environment, a candle is perfectly adequate for small pumpkins, with cuts deep enough to go through the flesh. A small, battery-powered light bulb also works and helps prevent cooking the inside of the gourd, Evan explains.

Evan points out, however, that there is no wrong way to carve a pumpkin lantern, as long as it’s done safely and in a good mood.

“We love pumpkins and we love Halloween,” Evan says. “If there’s one thing we don’t like about pumpkins, it’s pumpkin and spice lattes, or pumpkin lattes. We love to see inspirations and all that, but the artificial pumpkin flavors? This is what we are a little tired of.