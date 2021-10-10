Hollywood makeover breathes new life into Welsh football club | Entertainment





By STEVE DOUGLAS Sports Writer AP

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) It has been described as a crash course in football club ownership and the two Hollywood stars who bought a besieged team in English football’s fifth tier with the noble aim of transforming them in a global force certainly learn on the job. I watch our PLAYERS mop up the field to continue the game, read a tweet last week from Rob McElhenney, an American actor and director who was the creator of the Its Always Sunny TV show in Philadelphia and is now half of the new owner of Wrexham AFC. I have never seen anything like it. The people of Wrexham have been rubbing their eyes in disbelief for some time. It has been almost a year since McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, the Canadian-born actor best known for starring in the Deadpool films, completed their $ 2.5 million takeover of Wrexham, a club. The 157-year-old Wales who fell on Times so hard since the turn of the century that their supporters have trusted on two occasions had to prevent the team from going bankrupt. Once the seed was planted by friends on buying a European football team, they sought out advisers to recommend a club that had a history, was in the wrong position and played a big role in the community. local. Wrexham did the trick. After all, they are the third oldest professional club in the world which drew 20,000 spectators in the 1970s and had big FA Cup victories in the 1990s, notably against then English champion Arsenal, but which has languished at the non-league level, where some teams are semi-professional, since 2008. Located in an industrial town of around 65,000 inhabitants near the north-west border of England, it is not too far from the Liverpool and Manchester football homes.

