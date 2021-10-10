Emmerdale boss promises stunts, tragedy and death in Hollywood

Emmerdale Boss Kate Brooks revealed insider secrets from the soap opera’s “Survival Week” in October, promising the episodes will be so ambitious and incredible they’ll look like a Hollywood movie.

Speaking to the press about what we can expect from the week that should be filled with stunts, series producer Kate admitted that the episodes are the more ambitious than the Emmerdale the team never tried …

“Emmerdale still going for the big weeks of October and the opportunity to do a little stunt last year was not on the table so as you can imagine it gave us the impetus to go more big and bolder than ever for 2021.

“We wanted this week to be a non-stop adrenaline rush from the start, to leave the audience literally breathless and the stunts getting dense and fast, and the twists and turns keep happening.

The big week of Emmerdale episodes were filmed in a purpose-built corn maze. (Image credit: ITV)

Viewers already know this Emmerdale Slayer Meena Jutla is set to take center stage in Episode Week Special, and Kate has promised that it’s not just the lofty stunts that will get fans hooked from the start …

“No doubt what makes it such a show is the jaw-dropping sequence of stunts, from characters fighting for their lives down icy rapids to jaw-dropping waterfalls, it’s an action packed week.

“But it’s not just about the stunts, at the heart of this week are the explorations of relationships as friendships are tested, secrets are revealed and hearts and hearts inevitably broken, and not everyone will come out of this alive. this week.”

Victoria tops the list of killer Meena’s hits. (Image credit: ITV)

It was teased last month that this big week of Emmerdale The episodes would feature some characters fighting for their lives in icy water after the cast and crew were spotted filming there.

However, Kate revealed that there was also a daring stunt in the pipeline, as well as two top secret stunts that were kept under wraps.

“We have white-fisted rides through icy waters that will plunge the characters into aquatic peril. There is also a never-before-seen soap show which is a spectacular stunt, which is spectacular. There are also two more. huge, breathtaking, and top-secret stunts that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.

“Initially the reaction from the cast when I told them about this week was excitement, everyone was up for the challenge. However, once some of the cast showed up on the scene and saw the ‘magnitude of what we were doing, naturally some of them that excitement gave way to nervousness and I think it’s safe to say that some of the reactions we see on screen are real. I don’t know. not how well that works and what the real fear is! “

David will also be a part of the huge episodes of Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

As always with soap operas, Epic Special Episode Week will usher in new storylines that will unfold for weeks and months to come.

Kate teased, “There will be a lot of repercussions from Survival Week. What happens during this week will impact some of the lives of beloved characters, it’s just the start of something. that will change the lives of some characters forever.

“We do these weeks and they’re big and exciting, however, they also give us bigger stories and they catapult the storylines in unexpected directions.”

Emmerdale airs weekday evenings at 7 p.m. on ITV, with an additional episode at 8 p.m. on Thursdays – see our TV guide for full listings. You can also catch up ITV Center now.