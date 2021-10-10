Get inspired by Alia, Vidya and other Bollywood divas to wear orange today

The Navratri festival is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Goddess Durga against the evil Mahishasura. During this nine-day festival, each day is dedicated to the incarnations of the goddess Durga. In addition, a color is assigned to each day to worship these incarnations.

On the fourth day of the festival, the goddess Skandmata is worshiped. She is the mother of Lord Kartikeya. The color of Navratri 2021 day 4 is orange. Orange symbolizes happiness, luminosity and tranquility. Here are some inspirations for Navratri outfits from Bollywood divas.

Madhuri and Alia’s orange lehengas

Madhuri Dixit’s ethnic wardrobe has a separate fan base. The actor often sets outfit goals with his ethnic ensembles. In Navratri 2021, a retro themed lehenga can be a perfect choice for those who like unique but glamorous combinations. She was wearing an orange lehenga with a red blouse. The actor also donned a heavy yellow dupatta to complete his outfit. Here’s how Madhuri pulled off the look.

Alia bhatt Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya wardrobe has perfect Navratri outfits. In the film, the actor wore a simple but beautiful orange lehenga with a bandhani print dupatta. She paired it with a yellow blouse. She left her hair open and wore heavy earrings. Take a look at her outfit.

Kangana and Vidya give goals in saree

When it comes to sarees, Vidya Balan’s collection has no competition. The Kahanithe actor’s graceful silk sarees and jewelry are perfect for any occasion. This is how Vidya Balan wears a gold edged orange saree with gold jewelry.

Kangana Ranaut gave major goals in saree with her Thalaïvie promotions look too. The Queen stunned actor in a saree edged in rose and gold with a heavy necklace. She tied her hair up in a bun and adorned the hairstyle with some flowers. For an orange saree inspiration, Kangana’s look is perfect.

Keep it simple like Katrina Kaif

For those who wish to keep it simple during this Navratri, an orange embroidered costume set is the best choice. Katrina Kaif’s orange suit looks fashionable and stylish. With light makeup and a minimum of jewelry, the outfit is much more graceful.

Image: Instagram / @ madhuridixitnene @katrinakaif @kanganaranaut