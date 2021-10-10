Entertainment
Get inspired by Alia, Vidya and other Bollywood divas to wear orange today
The Navratri festival is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Goddess Durga against the evil Mahishasura. During this nine-day festival, each day is dedicated to the incarnations of the goddess Durga. In addition, a color is assigned to each day to worship these incarnations.
On the fourth day of the festival, the goddess Skandmata is worshiped. She is the mother of Lord Kartikeya. The color of Navratri 2021 day 4 is orange. Orange symbolizes happiness, luminosity and tranquility. Here are some inspirations for Navratri outfits from Bollywood divas.
Madhuri and Alia’s orange lehengas
Madhuri Dixit’s ethnic wardrobe has a separate fan base. The actor often sets outfit goals with his ethnic ensembles. In Navratri 2021, a retro themed lehenga can be a perfect choice for those who like unique but glamorous combinations. She was wearing an orange lehenga with a red blouse. The actor also donned a heavy yellow dupatta to complete his outfit. Here’s how Madhuri pulled off the look.
Alia bhatt Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya wardrobe has perfect Navratri outfits. In the film, the actor wore a simple but beautiful orange lehenga with a bandhani print dupatta. She paired it with a yellow blouse. She left her hair open and wore heavy earrings. Take a look at her outfit.
Kangana and Vidya give goals in saree
When it comes to sarees, Vidya Balan’s collection has no competition. The Kahanithe actor’s graceful silk sarees and jewelry are perfect for any occasion. This is how Vidya Balan wears a gold edged orange saree with gold jewelry.
Kangana Ranaut gave major goals in saree with her Thalaïvie promotions look too. The Queen stunned actor in a saree edged in rose and gold with a heavy necklace. She tied her hair up in a bun and adorned the hairstyle with some flowers. For an orange saree inspiration, Kangana’s look is perfect.
Keep it simple like Katrina Kaif
For those who wish to keep it simple during this Navratri, an orange embroidered costume set is the best choice. Katrina Kaif’s orange suit looks fashionable and stylish. With light makeup and a minimum of jewelry, the outfit is much more graceful.
Image: Instagram / @ madhuridixitnene @katrinakaif @kanganaranaut
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/bollywood-news/navratri-2021-take-cues-from-alia-vidya-and-more-bollywood-divas-to-wear-orange-today.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]