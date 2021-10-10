Entertainment
Dave Grohl was “mesmerized” by the encounter with the Beatles | Entertainment
Dave Grohl was “mesmerized” when he first met Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr.
The Foo Fighters frontman recalled his meeting with the two surviving members of The Beatles in his latest ‘Dave’s True Stories’ blog entry and admits that the experience “will forever remain unclear.”
Dave recalls being approached by Dhani Harrison – the son of the late Fab Four member George Harrison – to perform at a tribute to his father concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2002, which led him to meet his backstage music idols.
The 52-year-old musician said: “I noticed Paul McCartney out of the corner of my eye, chatting with friends, and couldn’t help but stare at him. There. He. Was.”
The Nirvana drummer continued, “What happened next will forever be unclear. I don’t remember exactly how Paul and I were introduced, what was said, or how long we talked, but I do. remember doing my best “not the most amazing thing that ever happened to my face trying not to make a fool of myself.”
Dave explained that meeting the two music legends prompted him to call his mother Virginia, who bought him his first electric guitar and a Beatles songbook as a child.
The star recalled, “Every day she watched me stretch my little fingers to form the chords in these pages as she sat in front of the public school record player she had brought home from work.”
