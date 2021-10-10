Entertainment
Charlize Theron prefers to impress children over critics | Entertainment
Charlize Theron finds the admiration of her children more gratifying than the cheers of Hollywood.
The 46-year-old actress revealed that she is more concerned with impressing her daughters Jackson, nine, and August, six, than receiving awards.
Discussing her role as the voice of Morticia Addams in the animated film ‘The Addams Family 2’, Charlize told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “I can say that they are quietly quite happy that their mother is Morticia.
“As a mom who like all moms wants her kids to think she’s cool, that’s a feeling no Oscar can replace.”
The Oscar-winning star explained that she noticed many parallels between the Addams family and her own offspring.
Charlize said, “I love the relationship between them, their values. We have to find kindness and understanding for others who might not be like us or speak like us. Be a part of something like that and knowing that families will see that it really resonates with me.
“If that catches them somewhere in the heart and makes them think about things a little differently, boy, that would be great.”
She added, “I always made sure they knew exactly who we were as a family, what we stand for and what our values are. Kindness and treating others the way you want to be treated is the key. way to go through life. “
Charlize admits there are similarities to the way Morticia talks to her children during the movie and her own approach to parenthood.
The ‘Monster’ star said, “She talks to them the same way she talks to adults – something my mom did with me and I do with mine. There is no such thing as shameless conversation. “
Charlize explained that she recorded the voice role at her home in Los Angeles during the lockdown.
She said: “I was basically in my closet. They sent me a case with all the hardware and instructions to set it up.”
Sources
2/ https://www.conwaydailysun.com/lifestyles/entertainment/charlize-theron-prefers-impressing-kids-to-critics/article_500e5e42-6597-5a3b-ab53-921083f96a63.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]