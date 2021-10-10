“SNL” host Kim Kardashian West wins night with Aidy Bryant skit

Despite Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinemaubiquitous in the headlines last week, there has been no return of Cecily Strong’s portrayal of her on Saturday Night Live.

Pity. The show could have used it.

There was, however, some real life news reports on CNN and elsewhere that Sinema doesn’t always answer phone calls from President Joe Biden as Democrats try to craft a massive spending bill she opposes.

Maybe it’s no longer funny.

But do you know what was funny? Present the Kim Kardashian Wests monologue on Saturday night.

Seriously. As in seriously funny.

And Arizona was part of the show, even though it’s tangentially.

Aidy Bryant played Kim Kardashian West, and vice versa, in a skit

In a sketch West and actor Aidy bryant, originally from Arizona, changed places for a day thanks to a magic clock. As the day unfolded, West didn’t like it very much. Bryant loved it and decided she wasn’t going to go back.

When West, who was now Bryant, demanded that they be themselves again, Bryants West said: Go back to Arizona, stupid lizard trash!

It was quite funny.

‘SNL’ cold opening starred Aidy Bryant as Ted Cruz

Unlike cold open shows. The lackluster start of the second show in the new season could have used some stupid lizard trash energy.

It was a recreation of Frances Haugen, Facebook whistleblower, played by Heidi Gardner, testifying before a Senate committee. It turned into disconnected Senators asking Gardners Haugen to explain the memes although Bryants Ted Cruz asking him about Facebook groups that intimidated him wasn’t bad.

But there was nothing in the skit as funny as West making fun of herself and her family during her monologue. Social media has been chasing her all week, wondering why she should host the show.

I know, I’m surprised to see myself here too, she said.

I am delighted to be here tonight to show you that I am much more than a pretty face, she said. And good hair. And great makeup. And amazing breasts and a perfect ass. Basically I’m so much more than that reference photo my sisters show their plastic surgeons.

West jokes on “SNL” ratings: “Just a relaxing and intimate evening for me”

West also made fun of Kanye West, her former husband. He’s the best rapper ever, she said, the richest black man in America, a talented and legitimate genius who gave me four amazing children. So when I got divorced, you should know that it was down to one thing: her personality.

A later joke probably explained why the show had West as its host. She is extremely popular.

I’m so used to having 360 million followers watching my every move, she said. I mean, how many people watch SNL, like 10 million? Tonight is just a cold, intimate night for me.

Ha. Probably and West seemed at ease. She starred in several skits, including a Bachelorette parody that featured cameos from Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, John Cena, Chace Crawford, Jesse Williams, Blake Griffin, and current Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron.

But West was generous with his numbers. Last week’s 47th season premiere was the least-watched premiere ever, capturing only 4.9 million viewers.

Maybe Wests improved the fortunes of the shows this week. It could hardly hurt.

Join Goodykoontz at [email protected]. Facebook: facebook.com/GoodyOnFilm. Twitter: @goodyk.

