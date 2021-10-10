‘Bond’ franchise will need to make changes to attract a younger audienceExBulletin

Daniel Craig’s tenure as James bond comes to an end with the release of No time to die. But with Amazon’s acquisition of MGM, where is the 007 franchise going?

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HTE:

The James Bond franchise is Hollywood’s oldest franchise and also one of its biggest sources of money. His latest track “No Time To Die” opened on Friday. But after six years away from theaters, 007 faces a new, younger audience who care a lot about the treatment of women and diversity. Sally Herships of The Indicator From Planet Money examines the development of Bond’s business with the help of our London correspondent Frank Langfitt.

SALLY HERSHIPS, BYLINE: Bond is making a lot of money. The domestic box office alone has grossed nearly $ 6 billion. It is corrected for inflation. Now that puts the Bond films behind Marvel and “Star Wars”, but still ahead of “Batman” and “Harry Potter”.

FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: Bond is also very valuable for corporate brands. “No Time To Die” has at least 30 product placements, ranging from Aston Martin to Omega, the luxury watch brand.

HERSHIPS: It’s a symbiotic relationship. The Bond brand helps sell these products, and corporate ads like this help sell movie tickets.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ADVERTISEMENT)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: This is the new Land Rover Defender – it has an iconic shape that never fails to make an impact.

LANGFITT: Stacy Jones runs the Hollywood Branded Company in LA.

STACY JONES: It’s tens of millions of dollars in savings when a brand helps use their media channels and grab consumer attention where the movie wouldn’t even naturally be able to advertise. It is extremely valuable. It is a difference between making a profit and not making it.

HERSHIPS: But in order to do that, Bond has to stay relevant, which means creating new, younger audiences, which isn’t a given, given how Bond is known to have treated women in the past.

LANGFITT: Bond was so bad that even his boss, M, gave him a hard time in 1995’s “Goldeneye”.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “GOLDENEYE”)

JUDI DENCH: (As M) You are a sexist, misogynistic dinosaur – a relic of the Cold War.

HERSHIPS: Very subtle – so how do producers sell a character with a background like this? Frank, you saw “No time to die”. What’s the strategy here?

LANGFITT: Yes. So like, over the last four episodes with Daniel Craig, I think they slowly wrote the character down. And for “No Time To Die”, they recruited Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She tweaked the script. And that misogyny, I think, is pretty much gone. And I have to say, this movie feels really different to me than a lot of other Bond movies. There is a strong love story. One of the themes is family and Bond is monogamous.

HERSHIPS: So if the women aren’t there just to get into bed with Bond, what’s the point?

LANGFITT: Well, the two main characters he works with are fellow spies. And get ready, Sally. They are strong characters, in three dimensions, and they are diverse.

HERSHIPS: Are these women we’re talking about?

LANGFITT: They are women.

HERSHIPS: unthinkable.

LANGFITT: These women are great in fight scenes and shootouts. They are very funny. And warning – a little spoil here – towards the start of the film, Bond is retired. And another female agent, a black woman named Nomi – she takes on Bond number 007.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “NO TIME TO DIE”)

LASHANA LYNCH: (As Nomi) The world has changed, Commander Bond.

DANIEL CRAIG: (as James Bond) Are you a double-O?

LYNCH: (As Nomi) Two years. You’re embarrassing me, I’m going to put a bullet in your knee.

(GOBLET SOUNDBITE)

LYNCH: (As Nomi) The one that works.

HERSHIPS: Looks like she’s serious. So how are these awesome new types of female characters going, especially with young fans?

LANGFITT: They seem to be going pretty well. I was talking to a woman named Eleanor Biggs (ph). She is 25 years old. She says she really liked these new spies.

ELEANOR BIGGS: Absolutely obsessed with them – thought they were so great.

LANGFITT: And it’s funny because Eleanor – she spent her childhood trying to avoid going to the Bond movies with her dad and brother. And she said “No Time To Die” was refreshing.

BIGGS: I remember the previous Bond girls – you kind of got a picture of them in an amazing dress. And then you might just have a pic of them in the bedroom with Bond. And then they sort of leave the movie, or they’re killed. And here it was really great to see the women playing a big part in the plot.

LANGFITT: Sally, of course it’s worth remembering, as you listen to Eleanor, the response to Bond, it’s always going to be a little more positive here in Britain than it could be in the States- United. Many Britons see him as a patriotic hero. I’ve spoken to a lot of people who really love Bond here. And also, Bond is a global franchise these days, so not everyone who sees Bond is going to see some of the cultural shifts we’re talking about through the same lens that maybe some Americans would.

HERSHIPS: Yet Bond films are now six decades old. So when producers think about adapting and expanding their audience, they might want to take a look at how producers of other movie franchises have transformed their top-selling characters, like in the comic book world.

Stacy of Hollywood Branded worked with X-Men. She says producers were only interested in brands that would appeal to male audiences. But she says Marvel has widened this narrow demographic by universe.

JONES: They’ve created such a wide array of characters of all colors, all sexualities. Their intrigues are strong.

LANGFITT: And, Sally, speaking of adaptation, Bond producers are now going to have to work with Amazon, which is buying MGM. It is Bond’s parent company. And Amazon says it wants to kind of reimagine and develop the studio’s intellectual property with reboots and spinoffs.

HERSHIPS: That’s what Marvel has done with shows like “WandaVision” on Disney Plus, which is also home to the “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian”.

LANGFITT: And Steven Blume – he runs Content Partners. It is a company that acquires films, television shows and their royalties. And he says Bond producers have to do their own spinoff to keep up with all of this competition.

STEVEN BLUME: You have these amazing iconic characters. And why not tell their stories and spread this thing in a universe? I mean, it’s ripe for that. And who better to do it than Amazon?

LANGFITT: Yes. So Steven says, like, why not build a TV series or a movie around someone like Q, who designs Bond’s super cars and gadgets?

BLUME: You tell Q’s story and how he met Bond and their relationship, and you make Bond the supporting character. I mean, people would love it.

LANGFITT: But I have to say that the idea of ​​this spinoff, the producers of Bond – they might hate it. You know, Bond is that family affair. Barbara Broccoli and her half-brother, Michael Wilson, have rock-solid creative control – rare in Hollywood. And they keep it as part of the Amazon deal. And they sort of see themselves as the keepers of 007’s legacy.

HERSHIPS: But Steven says sticking to Bond’s old game plan is risky.

BLUME As far as I’m concerned, they should be entering this century. If they don’t change over time, they’re just going to let it die.

HERSHIPS: Which sounds like another Bond title – but of course the producers will have to make a big, very critical change very, very soon because Daniel Craig is leaving. And that means choosing a new Bond. Hollywood Branded’s Stacy has a few thoughts on this.

JONES: You’re definitely going to look for a colored man. If they’re going to get a feel for Bond and relevance, they’ll have to look at something other than a simple, well dressed, older white man.

LANGFITT: What about a Bond woman?

JONES: I think it’s going to be more difficult. I think it’s – you’ve got such a male demographic built in, you’ll cut your audience at your knees if you just decide you want to go all-in for a woman.

HERSHIPS: I mean, women make up half the population of the planet. What if we sold them more tickets?

As for “No Time To Die”, it starts strong. Until last weekend, it has taken in around $ 120 million in 54 foreign markets – not too bad. And that’s before opening in the world’s two largest here in the United States and China. And crazy idea – female James Bond. I volunteer.

LANGFITT: I would pay money to see this.

HERSHIPS: Sally Herships.

LANGFITT: Frank Langfitt, NPR News, London.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.