‘No Time to Die’ has a muted opening for James Bond





That number met the studio’s expectations for the film, which rose to $ 55 million to $ 60 million for the weekend, but was nonetheless a somewhat mixed performance for the Bond brand, one of the most lucrative franchises. of Hollywood history.

In short, with “No Time to Die” as the last film of the Daniel Craig era and one of the most anticipated films of the year, the record is solid but a little soft for 007. True to the Bond theme, Hollywood, theater owners and MGM are probably neither shaken nor agitated by this result.

The film has already racked up $ 313 million at the global box office since it opened internationally last week.

The totals for “No Time to Die” are ultimately good, but with all the attention and good reviews some analysts have felt it may exceed expectations.

The reason why this was not the case is probably due to several factors. For starters, the pandemic is still ongoing, which makes projecting box office returns week to week a bit of a gamble. The film is also quite long, at two hours and 43 minutes. This type of duration could have stifled the number of screenings of the film, despite its opening in 4,407 theaters. And Bond fans are older than, say, Marvel lovers, so audiences can wait until next week or longer to see the movie. Comscore GOAL Ultimately, this weekend gives Craig the second lowest opening of his run as a Bond. Only his first film, “Casino Royale” of 2006, earned less in his debut, according to “Expectations were certainly high for ‘No Time to Die’,” Paul Dergarabedian, senior analyst at Comscore, told CNN Business. “While long-running may have played a part in this weekend’s performance, it also reflects the fact that the more mature moviegoer interested in the Bond franchise typically takes their time to hit the movies.” He added that the film “will probably take its time to build its box office”. Now theaters are looking to next week as another of cinema’s most iconic names, Michael Myers, returns in Universal’s “Halloween Kills”. The horror film starring Jamie Lee Curtis hits theaters and on the Peacock streaming service Friday.

