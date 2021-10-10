Bollywood actress alleges stalking by YouTube influencer and Twitter user: Delhi Police





Bollywood actress harassed and hunted down [Representative image] Highlights The actress accused the duo of harassing and harassing her. A case was registered against the duo at the Vasant Kunj (North) police station. The case is under investigation, said a senior police officer. New Delhi: A Bollywood actress has filed a complaint with Delhi police, accusing two men of harassing and harassing her on social media, according to a report. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the duo at the Vasant Kunj (North) police station in the national capital. According to the details of the case, one of the defendants is a YouTube influencer, while the other is a Twitter user. The film actress, in her complaint to the police, alleged that the two men posted messages on various online platforms with the intention of offending her modesty. She further alleged that the accused even used hashtags relating to one of her films, according to a report by The Indian Express. “She [the complainant] said the messages were posted with the intention of offending his modesty. Some hashtags are also used online for one of his films. A criminal case was registered at the police station in Vasant Kunj (North), ”said the report, quoting Gaurav Sharma, DCP (South West). The two accused were held under sections 354D (harassment) and 509 (indecent insult to woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67 (publication of obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The case is being investigated by the police. Meanwhile, in the Cordelia Cruise Drug Party Raid case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a Nigerian national from the suburb of Goregaon in Mumbai. With that, 20 people, including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and another Nigerian national, have so far been arrested by the Federal Anti-Narcotics Agency in connection with the case. On Friday, a metropolitan district court rejected bail requests for Aryan Khan and two other defendants on maintainability grounds.

