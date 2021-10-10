Tom Fletcher terrified of aliens | Entertainment

Entertainment
Tom Fletcher must have slept with the TV on because he was terrified of aliens.
McFly’s leader remained paralyzed with fear after his father told him a story about UFOs as a child and even as an adult he was convinced aliens were spying on him.
He told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: One of the first things I remember were aliens that have haunted me all my life. It was my father who introduced us first. He told me stories about them.
One story in particular comes to mind – about travelers camping out in a log cabin overnight, only realizing that an alien had been watching them for hours after his face disappeared from the lighted window. moon.
This story put an alien in my head who would never leave.
Even as an adult and traveling the world, I would always go back to my hotel room and lay there, terrified of the alien at the window.
Even after performing in front of hundreds of thousands of fans, I slept with the TV on, the sound turned down, and the bathroom door open.
In 2010, the 36-year-old singer who has three sons with wife Giovanna Fletcher asked for help with her mental health and was grateful when the doctor promised to help her with her sleep problems.
He said: The doctor asked me if I was having trouble sleeping, and I explained about the alien at the window.
I told him about my night terrors and how, almost every night for as long as I can remember, I had been rigid with fear. Oddly, the more I talked about these weird fears that had haunted me all my life, the more relieved I felt.
The doctors I spoke to didn’t look at me like I was crazy. They just started talking about what I could do to make things right.
Tom was grateful when one of his doctors suggested he had bipolar disorder as it meant a lot to his life and suddenly made sense.
He said: My depression peaked at Christmas. My mood was as dark as it had ever been. And even though I knew I didn’t want to feel that way, it didn’t feel like I could get up.
I went to my doctor and did my best to explain what was going on in my head. He did not hesitate to refer me to a doctor at the Priory.
In the months to follow, I would be seen by two doctors. One of them diagnosed me with bipolar, the other didn’t.
Whatever the truth, all I know is that when the symptoms of bipolar disorder were read to me, it was like a light going on in my head.
Manic episodes, when everything seems possible. Depressions, when nothing seems worth it. It was my life.
But the All About You frontman was initially not ready to open up to his bandmates.
He added: I didn’t talk to the guys about my diagnosis at first. Some things you just want to keep to yourself.
