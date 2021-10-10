Entertainment
Netizens troll Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela for her tweet to cricketer Rishabh Pant
Former Miss Diva Urvashi rautela has now earned a name in the entertainment industry with his hard work and dedication to acting.
Fans are in awe of her charismatic personality, but recently Urvashi got trolled when she wished an Indian cricketer a birthday. Rishabh pants.
Rumor has it that Urvashi and Rishabh date back to 2018. For unknown reasons, the duo decided to go their separate ways shortly after and the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper ended up blocking the actress on WhatsApp.
It was amid rumors of his relationship with the actress that Rishabh had confirmed his relationship with Isha Negi, a native of Dehradun and an interior designer.
Notably, fans took a look at Urvashi for her Happy Birthday to Rishabh tweet and told the actress to stay away from the talisman paste.
@ RishabhPant17 happy Birthday
URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) October 4, 2021
Here’s how fans reacted:
Hath jod kr gujarish hai @UrvashiRautela wc phle dur rhye @ RishabhPant17 bhai se .. #HappyBirthdayRishabhPant pic.twitter.com/6dRBwYzhGv
Anupam Rai (@ AnupamR84354321) October 5, 2021
Pant bhaiya blocked her on whatsapp so she wished him on twitter
Modern problems require a modern solution
. (@ one8Virat) October 5, 2021
Manna (@gabbamanna) October 5, 2021
@ RishabhPant17 bhai responds krdo bechaari itna pyar se bday wishes ki h to. bss proposal accept mt krna kbhi iska
Shashi Suman (@ ShashiS67048056) October 5, 2021
It’s time to block her on twiiter
Rishabh Legend Pants (@Sanver_you) October 5, 2021
please don’t distract our boy before the toilet
A (@ exhausted) October 4, 2021
FB, Insta, Whatsapp sab on Twitter, wish it was pic.twitter.com/wJhmWObLAZ
Kisslay Jha (@TrollerBabua) October 5, 2021
@ RishabhPant17 be like: – humko maaf krde aap pic.twitter.com/yXPAV5IJzg
Navneet (@nvneet_) October 5, 2021
However, Rishabh did not respond to Urvashis’ tweet.
