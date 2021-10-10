Mayor of Broomfield: Guyleen Castriotta





Name:Guyleen Castriotta Website:guyleen4mayor.com Age:57 Family:Wife, Carolyn Terry How long have you lived in Broomfield:Eight years Professional experience: News and Entertainment Media Marketing Political / community experience:Current mayor, former mayor pro tem 2019. Member of the district 5 council since 2017. Defender of public health and safety and of our underserved communities. Served as chairman of the counties and commissioners acting together and forged strong regional relationships to ensure Broomfield has a seat at the table on issues of statewide concern, including the tax reform. Education: Bachelor of Communication, University of New Orleans As the town and county of Broomfield nears completion, what facilities or amenities are you missing in Broomfield that you would like to see built and why? Broomfield has so much to offer, but it lacks a downtown destination for dining and entertainment. The Town Square project will reinvent Main Street and provide our community with a unique place to come together. With so much residential development in North Broomfield, we will need to add additional recreation and library facilities to better serve our residents. I would also love to see more local amenities and activities geared towards our families with young children and teenagers. As rent rates and house prices continue to climb, how do you approach the issue of affordability andreachable accommodation in Broomfield? Older people and young families cannot find affordable housing and this makes it difficult for families to live close to each other. I support the continued implementation of the Inclusive Housing Ordinance with new residential development projects and housing partnerships. The Housing Development Fund continues to grow with the collection of Council-approved cash fees from developers. We need to finalize the appointment of an independent Housing Authority. Broomfield has long been considered a ‘bedroom community’. How will you ensure that Broomfield’s growth is equitable and allows individuals to work and live in Broomfield? I believe Broomfield is poised to be the great American achievement of the 21st century. We can lift communities out of poverty. We can grow the middle class and give our taxpayers more value than they got. We can house the most innovative new companies in the world. We can be open to the world and not lose who we are. We can guarantee freedom, equality and dignity for all who live in Broomfield.

