Bollywood Celebs Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani Confirm Romance: Pic, Entertainment News





Bollywood actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani expressed his love for Rakul Preet Singh in his romantic birthday message for her. His reaction confirms that the feeling is mutual. Rakul Preet Singh turned 31 today. Also read: Saif Ali Khan wraps up filming for Prabhas star ‘Adipurush’ The now-viral photo shows Jackky and Rakul walking hand in hand, all smiles, their backs turned to the camera. He also captioned it: “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food isn’t fun. Send birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul that matters to me. !!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you. Happy birthday my (heart emoji). @Rakulpreet. ” He added several cuddly emojis at the end. Rakul commented that he dropped some heart and kiss emojis on the post. She shared the same photo on her Instagram account and said, “Thank you my (heart emoji)! You have been my greatest gift this year! Thank you for adding color to my life, thank you for making me laugh. stop, thanks for being you !! (heart emojis) here to make more memories together (heart emojis) @jackkybhagnani. “ Also read: Justin Bieber plans to have a baby with Hailey Bieber by the end of 2021 Their famous friends responded to the news with positive comments. Kriti Sanon wrote “* whistle *” in the comments section. Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kajal Agarwal, Patralekhaa and Sophie Choudry have dropped different types of emojis on the post. Other famous actors and friends were already aware of the relationship. Actor Lakshmi Manchu reacted: “Maseltov! It was time for this love to be celebrated loud and clear!” Stylist Neeraja Kona commented, “Awwwww I agree with Lakku !! It’s abtttt time. So happy for both of you.” In the past, Rakul had shared the kind of partner she wanted in her life. “My partner should have a passion and a purpose in life. I come from a tight-knit family and grew up in the military. So surely he should be someone who enjoys a healthy lifestyle.” As for her wedding plans, she said, “It must be an intimate affair with 100 close friends and family. It should preferably be a destination wedding on a beach.” Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan & Sunny Deol To Star In R Balkis ‘Chup’, Watch First Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Arjun Kapoor-starrer, “Sardar Ka Grandson”, while Jackky started out as an actor but is now a producer. ‘BellBottom’ was his most recent project.

