Paul McCartney says John Lennon caused Beatles to break up – The Hollywood Reporter





Paul McCartney reflects on the Beatles’ breakup. McCartney is set to talk about an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” series, which is slated to air in full on October 23, where he makes the case as to who was behind the decision to separate the Beatles. “I did not start the split. He was our Johnny, ”he said of John Lennon in a preview of his next interview shared on The Guardian. “John walked into a room one day and said I was leaving the Beatles. Was he the instigator of the split, or not? “ He also added: “It was my band, it was my job, it was my life, so I wanted to keep it going.” Further speaking about what he described as “the most difficult time” of his life, McCartney explained that following Lennon’s decision, he and the remaining members Ringo Star and George Harrison were “left behind. pick up the pieces ”and the confusion surrounding their breakup arose because their director Allen Klein advised them to be quiet while the trade deals were being made. “So for a few months we had to pretend,” McCartney says. “It was weird because we all knew it was the end of the Beatles but we couldn’t just walk away.” McCartney says he “let the cat out of the bag” after “getting tired of hiding it.” “Around this time we had small meetings and it was awful. It was the opposite of who we were. We were musicians who didn’t meet people, ”he said. McCartney sued the Beatles in 1970, but explains that he did so to avoid Klein’s control. “I had to fight and the only way I could fight was to go after the other Beatles, because they were going with Klein. And they thanked me for it years later. If Lennon hadn’t decided to go, McCartney thinks the Beatles would have carried on longer: John had always wanted to break away from society because, you know, he was raised by his aunt Mimi, who was pretty repressive, so he always sought to detach himself. Earlier this year, McCartney announced that he will recount his life and songwriting that spans 64 years in, The lyrics: 1956 to the present day, to be published by Liveright in November. The 960-page memoir will consist of two alphabetically arranged volumes and will feature McCartney’s commentary behind the creation of his infamous songs, discuss those who inspired his songs such as his parents, Lennon and Queen Elizabeth, and detail his influences. literary. Words will also include personal photographs, manuscripts and paintings by McCartney.

