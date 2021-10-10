Sunday “Gayle on the Go! », Sunday October 10, 2021





This fall season we can visit an incredible exhibit of FBI evidence; see the new star added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame; examine the vehicles made famous in the James Bond films; as well as famous cars from legendary TV shows. Because we were still facing a pandemic, it’s a good idea to check the Covid protocols at each location before your visit. Looked! Enjoy in complete safety! -000- FBI: from Al Capone to Al-Qaeda Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum 40 Presidential Promenade Simi Valley 1 805 522 2977 reagan.org foundation The 1960s-1970s TV show, FBI rookie actor Efrem Zimbalist, Jr. was an ABC audience success. The artifacts from the hit series are just one of many unique and fascinating items on display at the new FBI FROM AL CAPONE TO AL QAEDA exhibit at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley. The 11,000 square foot exhibit features historical evidence of Bonnie and Clyde’s pursuit of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Information about Covid tickets and security protocol is on the reaganfoundation.org website. -0- Hollywood Walk of Fame Daniel Craig Star, # 2704 7007 Hollywood Boulevard Hollywood walkoffame.com/Daniel-craig We can see the last star added to the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. Actor Daniel Craig, famous for his portrayal of James Bond, received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, just in time for the opening weekend of his latest James Bond film NO TIME TO DIE! -0- Bond in Motion: the largest official exhibition of James Bond vehicles in the United States Petersen Automobile Museum 6060, boulevard Wilshire Angels 323 964 6331 Petersen.org James Bond fans might not want to miss the largest official James Bond vehicle exhibition in the United States! BOND IN MOTION at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The elegant Aston Martin DB10 featured in the James Bond film SPECTER is featured in this new exhibition. Advance ticket reservations are required at petersen.org to see the handcrafted automotive masterpiece and more at the BOND IN MOTION exhibit. -0- Lights! Camera! Action! Marconi Automobile Museum and Children’s Foundation 1302 Industrial drive Tustin 714 258 3001 marconimuseum.org While we were talking about cars, there is the Marconi Automotive Museum and Foundation for Kids in Tustin, famous for having the largest collection of Ferraris in North America. Well add Hollywood cars to the collection! There’s GENERAL LEE from THE DUKES OF HAZZARD TV show; KITT, the high-tech four-wheeled crime fighter from the KNIGHT RIDER TV show and BATMOBILE actor Michael Keaton driven like Batman in the 1989 crime-fighting film are all on display at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin. To take a look, see the marconimuseum.org website for details. -0- So let’s make it an exploration of what’s new in museums in Southern California. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.



