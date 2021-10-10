James Bond film opens at low end – The Hollywood Reporter

No time to die reported at the North American box office with an estimated opening of $ 56 million as Hollywood tries to recover from the COVID-19 crisis and lure older people to the movies.

The photo from the James Bond event – featuring Daniel Craig in his final round as 007 – marked the fifth-best domestic opening in the pandemic era and had no trouble placing No.1 for the weekend before Venom: let there be carnage, which made $ 32 million in its second outing after opening to a pandemic record of $ 90 million last weekend.

Before the weekend, MGM and EON Productions’ No time to die had hoped to cross $ 60 million when it launched nationally based on tracking and early ticket sales.

The film’s opening highlights the continuing challenges facing the box office resumption as studios begin releasing adult films that have been delayed due to the pandemic. No time to die has been postponed three times due to COVID.

While superhero movies such as Venom A treat for younger consumers, the Bond series has historically been fueled largely by moviegoers 35 and older, a demo that has been more reluctant to return to theaters throughout the pandemic. Older women in particular are nervous.

No time to die managed to convince some adults to show up for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but cinema for this quadrant still has not reached pre-pandemic levels.

Bond’s photo biased men (64%), while 57% of ticket buyers were over 35, 36% of whom were over 45. For comparison, only 9 percent of ticket buyers will see Venom: let there be carnage the opening weekend of this film were 45 and over.

Another factor: No time to die – which cost between $ 250 and $ 300 million to produce before a mega marketing spend – lasts two hours and 43 minutes, reducing session times and making it the longest in the franchise.

Bond films have never had huge openings and instead rely on strong multiples. Films continue to be bigger internationally.

Abroad, No time to die saw its first total climb to over $ 250 million over the weekend for a worldwide amount north of $ 300 million. It earned an additional $ 89.5 million over the weekend in 66 markets for a foreign tally of $ 257.4 million – that is, without China – and $ 313.3 million in the world. In many regions it has held up well or even increased, although COVID is complicating matters in key markets, including South Korea and Australia, where the lockdown is widespread.

Among the new markets, France generated a whopping $ 10.1 million, tied with Fall from the sky and a best of the pandemic era.

No time to die was adopted by critics and earned an A- CinemaScore from audiences in North America, the same as the last Bond film, 2015 Spectrum. In 2012, Fall from the sky – which opened to a record $ 88.4 million nationwide – won an A CinemaScore. (Spectrum started with $ 70 million.)

Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the event photo is distributed nationally by United Artists Releasing and internationally by Universal. The cast also includes Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz, as well as franchise newcomers Rami Malek, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch.

In North America, No time to die deployed in 4,407 theaters, the largest footprint of all Bond photos.

Venom 2 came in at No. 2. The photo, which fell 65% on its second outing, finished Sunday with a 10-day nationwide total of $ 141.7 million. Sony made the film in association with Marvel Studios and Tencent.

Abroad, Venom 2 open for good, attracting $ 24.8 million in 13 markets for a first international total of $ 43.9 million and $ 185.6 million worldwide. The photo has worked particularly well in Latin America with $ 20 million, a record in the era of the pandemic.

Disney and marvel Shang-Chi and the legend of the three rings broke the $ 400 million mark worldwide, including $ 212.5 million domestically and $ 189.1 million overseas. On Monday, Disney will become the first studio to cross $ 2 billion in global ticket sales in 2021.

Dune broke the $ 100 million mark overseas, where it opened several weeks ago ahead of its domestic debut on October 22. The sci-fi epic ended Sunday with a foreign tally of $ 117.1 million for Warner Bros. and Legendary.

In North America, MGM The Addams Family 2 ranked third with $ 10 million for a nationwide 10-day total of $ 31.1 million, followed by Shang-Chi ($ 4.2 million) and Warner Bros. ‘ The Many Saints of Newark with just $ 1.5 million for a 10-day cumulative of $ 7.4 million.