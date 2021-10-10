Hollywood makeover breathes new life into Welsh football club

WREXHAM, Wales It has been described as a crash course on football club ownership, and the two Hollywood stars who bought a besieged team from the fifth tier of English football with the noble aim of turning them into a force world certainly learn on the job.

I watch our PLAYERS mop up the field to continue the game, read a tweet last week from Rob McElhenney, an American actor and director who was the creator of the Its Always Sunny TV show in Philadelphia and is now half of the new owner of Wrexham AFC.

I have never seen anything like it.

The people of Wrexham have been rubbing their eyes in disbelief for some time.

It has been almost a year since McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, the Canadian-born actor best known for starring in the Deadpool films, completed their $ 2.5 million takeover of Wrexham, a club. The 157-year-old Wales who fell on Times so hard since the turn of the century that their supporters have trusted on two occasions had to prevent the team from going bankrupt.

Once the seed was planted by friends on buying a European football team, they sought out advisers to recommend a club that had a history, was in the wrong position and played a big role in the community. local. Wrexham did the trick.

After all, they are the third oldest professional club in the world which drew 20,000 spectators in the 1970s and scored big FA Cup victories in the 1990s, including against the then English champion. , Arsenal, but languishing at the non-league level. , where some teams are semi-professional, since 2008. Located in an industrial town of around 65,000 near the north-west border of England, it is not too far from the football centers of Liverpool and Manchester.

To the amazement of everyone involved in English and Welsh football, the purchase was successful, and McElhenney and Reynolds immediately made big promises: improvements to the stadium, the playing team and the management structure; a major investment in the women’s team; and introduce the club to the world. They stayed true to their word, which set Wrexham apart at a time when many clubs below the lucrative English Premier League have plunged into financial turmoil due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

I remember when it first broke on the news it seemed a little surreal, Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson told The Associated Press. But since I spoke to them you understand how serious they are in making this club successful and leaving a legacy.

As you walk through the tunnel and onto the racetrack grounds, it’s impossible not to notice the giant stand known as The Kop on the left which is undergoing renovations and is currently covered with a huge red banner. There are the new sponsors of Wrexham, TikTok, Aviation Gin and Expedia, globally recognized brands that generally have no place at this level of the game.

Season ticket sales nearly tripled from 2,000 to around 5,800, and spectators topped 8,000 for home games, better than many clubs in the third and fourth levels and a figure virtually none. previous at the non-league level.

For the first full season under Reynolds and McElhenney, the men’s team has been upgraded. the Premier League.

Behind the scenes, advisers act as intermediaries between the board and the new owners who have held important leadership positions in British football: former Liverpool CEO Peter Moore, former Football Association technical director Les Reeds and former English Football League CEO Shaun Harvey.

Meanwhile, the push to put Wrexham on the map of world football is ongoing.

They recently became the first non-league team to be included in the popular FIFA video game. Reynolds (18million) and McElhenney (700,000) use their numerous Twitter followers to promote the club and even to comment on teams’ games as an incredulous McElhenney did on Saturday when the Wrexhams game was dropped due to a land full of water.

In what could possibly be the biggest game changer, Wrexham is the subject of an all-zone TV documentary describing its transformation under the new owner. A two-season order of Welcome to Wrexham has been placed by US channel FX, with Reynolds and McElhenney executive directors of what could turn out to be something like an actual version of Emmy-winning American comedy Ted Lasso.

FX said the documentary will explore the club, town, and Rob and Ryans crash course on soccer club property. The camera crews have been at the club for much of the past year.

Everywhere you go there’s a camera, said Wrexham captain Luke Young. No matter how many times the crew says, Be yourself and do what’s natural, you do it to a certain extent, but then you think: Do I say this? But they said they wouldn’t let you dry off.

So is Wrexham just being used as a vehicle to produce a reality TV show, as some skeptics will say? The scale of the transformation and the money spent by the new owners in all areas of the club suggests otherwise.

How long Reynolds and McElhenney stay around is up for debate. So far, Wrexham, both the football team and the region, has benefited from the presence of famous new owners and the resulting exposure. Fleur Robinson, the newly appointed CEO, said the club has new members from Los Angeles to New York and especially Philadelphia, the city McElhenney is from and the inspiration for Wrexhams’ new green uniform.

The owners took part in chats in the United States, talking about their new project.

There hasn’t been a day that the football club hasn’t been mentioned in some way nationally or globally, Robinson said.

Reynolds and McElhenney have vowed to come to Wrexham once pandemic-related travel restrictions are lifted and monitor the squad, which are currently halfway through the National League standings after nine games.

This visit could be anytime now, and they could be in one hell of a reception.

There is such a buzz around town, so that’s what everyone expects, to see them, said Robinson. They bought a club and didn’t see it for themselves. I’m sure they’re just as excited as the folks from Wrexham to come here.

– By Steve Douglas