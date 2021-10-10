Entertainment
Keira Knightley doesn’t want to ‘spoil’ the kids | Entertainment
Keira Knightley doesn’t want her children to be spoiled.
The 36-year-old actress who has Edie, six, and Delilah, two, with her husband James Righton is always happy to buy new books for her daughters because she gets bored hearing the same stories, but she is more reluctant to cover them with toys.
She said: Toys, mine are not so much allowed because we don’t want them to be spoiled, but the books they want are absolutely allowed.
I think it’s also because I’m too bored reading the same ones. ”
The Pirates of the Caribbean actress admitted that she doesn’t read much at home because her dyslexia means she needs to be able to concentrate without distraction and her daughters don’t give her a lot of opportunities.
She told the Daily Telegraphs Luxury Supplement: I am dyslexic, so I find it difficult to read. I have to really focus – and I have young kids, so it’s impossible.
Mine doesn’t let me read at all. There are so many ways to lie about a book and they’ve found every one of them.
But Keira loves audiobooks as a way to access literature.
She said: “Since I was young, audiobooks have been my path in literature, which was otherwise largely closed to me. And now with the children I use them again.
At this point in my life, the audiobook has become so important to me.
However, the Bend it Like Beckham star admitted that she can’t secretly listen to stories like she does after cutting her hair.
She said: I am known to have the buds in my ears and take care of the children and be scolded a lot by my husband.
I actually just had a haircut and it’s boring, I think, because everyone knows if I have headphones.
