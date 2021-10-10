Actor Rex Ryan shares how his father Gerry encouraged him to become an actor

Actor Rex Ryan revealed how his late father thought his name would look great on a movie poster and encouraged him to become an actor.

The 31-year-old said his parents, RTE DJ Gerry Ryan, who died in 2010 at the age of 53, and Morah had not dissuaded him from getting into the notoriously risky job.

The Dubliner said: Most parents usually say no you’re crazy, don’t go into this industry because of its precariousness.

He (Gerry) gave me the name because he thought it would look good on a poster.

He joked: I questioned that now, a movie poster or some kind of porn star name. Either / or he was thinking about it.

Ryan stars in the first play he wrote, Pop Tart Lipstick, which debuts Monday at the Bestseller Cafe on Dublins Dawson Street.

The business graduate has also landed a role in the upcoming spaghetti western series That Dirty Black Bag, which also stars Irish star Aidan Gillen.

Rex has appeared on stage at the Abbey Theater before, in television roles including Vikings, Irish independent film Monged and music videos for Irish group Inhaler and For These I Love, aka David Balfe from Dublin.

The actor, who grew up in Clontarf, trained at the Gaiety School of Acting.

But he admitted that the theater was not always his ambition.









He told RTE Brendan OConnor: I went to Gaiety because I wanted to be in Reservoir Dogs 2, I had no interest in theater.

During my studies and going to see the great Irish theater, I fell in love with it.

I fell in love with the magic of the live event.

The odds are so dramatically against you, you have to believe in yourself.

I wouldn’t be happy to play two plays a year and a small role on television, I have too much energy. ReMr Ryan went on to form the Glass Mask Theater company alongside his Lithuanian wife Migl, whom he married in 2018.

He said: I identified a group of people around me who were very talented and brilliant actors, writers and directors who did nothing, sat unemployed and took a gig every five months.

So I just mobilized all these people and said I have this little cafe that makes some great new pieces.

Rex said he was influenced by crazy theater companies in Chicago in the ’80s that performed plays in shop windows.

He admitted that some shows at the Bestseller had been loud, with drunken guests overly involved, including a Frenchwoman who yelled at him during a performance.

Pop Tart Lipstick centers on a man coming out of Mountjoy prison with two tickets to Disney World.

He explained: Hes arrived at his best friend Johns’ house to basically kidnap John and travel to Florida to escape his problems.

But John has, in the past year, changed his life. He drives buses, reads Jordan Peterson, and meditates.

The two men have about 65 minutes to get out of Dublin and one doesn’t want to go and the other does.