Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel list their luxury Hollywood Hills mansion for sale





Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Hollywood mansion is up for grabs for $ 35 million.

Popstar Justin Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, are putting their sprawling Los Angeles mansion for sale, and the luxurious Hollywood Hills mansion can be yours for just $ 35 million. Timberlake bought the property in 2002 for $ 8.3 million, shortly after NSYNC broke up. Timberlake, a Grammy-winning singer and actor, paid just $ 8.3 million for the 13,530 square foot property in 2002 after embarking on a highly successful solo career. The investment will certainly pay him a big return as the couple put the property up for sale for $ 35 million, according to the the Wall Street newspaper.

The expansive two-level estate features nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and four half-baths split between the main house and the guest house. The interior of the Spanish villa has been recently renovated by famous designer Estee Stanley, blinding rustic and modern styles. Stanley has previously worked on spaces owned by Patrick Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo and Chris Evans. The house has all the amenities you would expect from a Hidden Hills Mansion, such as a lavish home theater, personal gym, gourmet kitchen, and four fireplaces. The luxurious main retreat includes a spacious walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom. RELATED: Apple CEO Tim Cook Drops $ 10.1 Million on New Southern California Mansion Outside the property are heavily wooded land; they include an expansive lawn as well as a lighted tennis court, vegetable patch, as well as an 85-foot zero-edge swimming pool and separate plunge pool that Timberlake and Biel added during their ownership. To the side of the house, a large covered patio provides a wonderful place to dine overlooking the rooftops of the San Fernando Valley. Large doors and a guard post guarantee the owner a great deal of privacy. A few steps away you will find many famous neighbors of Hidden Hills, including Drake, Kim Kardashian, West and The Weeknd. READ NEXT: Kelly Clarkson Recovers Her $ 10.4 Million Mansion In Divorce Settlement Sources: Dirt, WSJ, Global Manor Gold rush: rapper Dan Sur replaces hair with surgically implanted gold chains

