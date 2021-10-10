Craigs Bond Final Wins $ 56 Million at Domestic Box Office | national news

After more than 18 months of pandemic delay, No Time to Die opened as planned. The latest James Bond film from the Daniel Craig era grossed $ 56 million in 4,407 North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday, to easily take the top spot.

It hasn’t broken any pandemic or 007 records, but it hasn’t been much lower either, and is actually the fourth-best opening in the 25-movie series. James Bond isn’t Marvel when it comes to opening weekends. Bond has always had an older audience who are generally less inclined to rush out for the first weekend. In fact, the best bond opening ever did not even reach $ 100 million. It was $ 88.4 million for Skyfall which debuted in 2012.

It took a while for this movie to hit the big screen, said Erik Lomis, United Artists Releasing head of distribution. This is exactly where we thought it would be and where the tracking predicted it.

Cary Joji Fukunaga directed this episode, which stars Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and Rami Malek, as the antagonist. Critics and audiences alike responded positively (84% on Rotten Tomatoes and an A-CinemaScore). According to the output data, the audience was predominantly male (64%) and over 35 (57%).

“I’m really, really relieved that it’s in theaters and that people have the chance to see it,” Craig said Sunday from Charlotte Motor Speedway. “I’m incredibly proud of it, as I am of all movies, but I was desperate for people to go see this in a big group, like coming here today. That’s what we do. We were. a social species, we need to be together.

Craig was the honorary starter of the NASCAR playoff race where he waved the green flag.

Unlike many movies released during the pandemic, a streaming or hybrid release was never even considered for No Time to Die. As well as being the longest Bond film of all time at two hours and 43 minutes, it was also an expensive film with an advertised production budget of around $ 250 million. And that doesn’t include marketing costs, which are said to have exceeded $ 100 million.

Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli strongly believe in the theatrical experience, Lomis said of the film’s producers. They gave us a great movie and together we held it in theaters. It was extremely important to us, to them and to the theater owners. And when you see this kind of result, it’s very gratifying.

According to North American distributor United Artists Releasing, 25% of moviegoers hit theaters for the first time in 18 months this weekend, suggesting the film will have legs.

That, I thought, was a pretty big statistic, Lomis added.

He said he received calls from movie theater owners across the country saying audiences regularly applauded the end of the film.

But the profitability of Bond films ultimately comes down to the international, which, in Craig’s time, regularly represented more than 70% of the world total. No Time to Die launched overseas last weekend, with Universal taking care of some territories and MGMs others, and worldwide revenue on Sunday was estimated at more than $ 313.3 million.

This film has become larger than life because it was truly the first high profile film to come out of its release date when the pandemic began, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. That Bond is still attractive, viable and relevant 60 years later is pretty amazing.

In second place was the # 1 movie from last week Venom: let there be carnage, which is down 64% from its record launch of $ 90 million, earning $ 32 million in its second weekend. Sony’s sequel, which is also released exclusively in theaters, has grossed $ 185.6 million worldwide to date.

Bond aside, it’s been a relatively quiet week at the box office. Other newcomers include the A24 haunting Icelandic film Lamb, which won $ 1 million in just 583 theaters and Bleecker Streets Mass, which opened on four screens at $ 14,457.

Meanwhile, Disney expects Monday to cross $ 2 billion in global box office receipts in 2021. And the momentum is expected to continue through October, with Halloween Kills and Dune, which has already made 117 million. of dollars internationally, on the horizon.

A year ago we were in dire straits, Dergarabedian said. Year-to-date is now 32% higher than last year. We were gaining ground here and we have a lot of great movies on the way. The industry is moving forward and Halloween Kills could be a lot bigger than expected.

Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.

1. No time to die, $ 56 million.

2. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, $ 32 million.

3. The Addams Family $ 2.10 million.

4. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, $ 4.2 million.

5. The Many Saints of Newark, $ 1.5 million.

6. Free Guy, $ 1.3 million.

7. Lamb, $ 1 million.

8. Dear Evan Hansen, $ 1 million.

9. Candy, $ 700,000.

10. Jungle Cruise $ 214,000.

AP Reporter Jenna Fryer contributed from Concord, NC